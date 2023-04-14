VANCOUVER — Jorge Mateos and Ryland Tyler each scored twice to lead King’s Way to a dominant 12-0 win over Castle Rock.

The Knights scored three goals in the first half before pouring it on with nine goals in the second half against the Rockets. Jayel Maxim also scored two goals for the Knights with those scores coming in the 10th and 42nd minutes.

“King’s Way never really had to shift out of second gear, but they still made the most out of every counter attack and defensive lull,” Castle Rock coach Martin Rios said. “They are the number two team out of all the 1A schools in Washington and it showed.”

Ryan Heller finished with 16 saves for Castle Rock in goal.

Castle Rock (0-7-1, 0-5-1 league) heads to La Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Free Kicks

- Kelso lost to Skyview by a score of 7-0 on Thursday. A game report was not provided to The Daily News.

- A scheduled league match between Mark Morris and Woodland was postponed Thursday due to a dearth of available officials.