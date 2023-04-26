STEVENSON — Castle Rock was beset by injuries, Tuesday, and fell 8-1 to Stevenson in a 1A Trico League matchup.

"(We) had an injury that affected our entire lineup and strategy and the goals started pouring in," Castle Rock coach Martin Rios said. "At one point we had a second minor injury, and had to play with only 10 players more than once."

Still, the Rockets managed to take a 1-0 lead in the first half when senior Justin Burks scored the first goal of his high school career.

From there, though, it was all Bulldogs.

"Stevenson took advantage of every opportunity they found and were the better team," Rios noted.

The loss dropped the Rockets to 0-11 overall with a league record of 0-9.

"I think the constant games without any substitutes on the bench has caught up to us and we haven't been able to play our 100% best because of that," Rios said.

Even while playing without substitutes and down a player the Rockets continued to plug away on the pitch.

"Standouts were Ian Burton and Justin Burks, who never stopped running and were always looking to capitalize on any openings left by the Stevenson defense," said Rios.

Castle Rock will return to the pitch on Thursday against Columbia White Salmon at home at 5 p.m.

Hilanders run out of Oly

OLYMPIA — Kelso lost 7-1 to Olympia High School, Tuesday in a non-league contest on the road.

The loss dropped Kelso to 0-13 overall. A game report was not provided to The Daily News.

The Hilanders will look to pick up their first victory when they return to the pitch at Mountain View on Friday at 7 p.m.