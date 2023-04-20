ILWACO — The Fishermen notched a goal Wednesday but couldn't find nearly enough offense to keep up with Elma in a 9-1 loss to the Eagles in 1A Evergreen boys soccer action.

Elma took a 3-0 lead into the intermission.

In the 58th minute Evan Brown took a pass from Wyse Mulinix and slotted the ball home to put Ilwaco on the board.

Codey Brown turned in 17 saves for the Fishermen between the pipes.

Ilwaco (1-11, 0-9 league) was scheduled to play at Eatonville on Friday. The Fishermen will host Hoquiam on Wednesday, April 26.

Free Kick

Kelso lost 7-1 to Union on Thursday. The Daily News was not provided with a game report.