RIDGEFIELD — Despite getting 17 saves from goalkeeper Danny Bailey, Mark Morris fell 2-0 to Ridgefield in their 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer contest.

The Monarchs had their chances in the Spudders’ end of the field on Thursday, but just could not put a shot over the line throughout the 80-minutes and change of the match.

Ridgefield opened the scoring in the 25th minute when a cross skipped through the box, took an odd bounce and ricocheted into the Mark Morris goal.

The Spudders would add another goal in the 58th minute when a low shot skated through defenders and eluded Bailey, whose vision was obscured by all of the traffic in front of him.

“As usual (Bailey) did fantastic for us in the net,” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said. “We held for about the first 25 minutes, (as we) just played great defense.”

Toms said he utilized the Catenaccio formation, a 5-3-2 system which originated from an Italian coach in the 1960’s, to limit quality shot opportunities. Though the formation leaves the team vulnerable on the wings, Toms hopes his team will be able to stay close in more games and counter opportunistically off of its defense.

“We came in with a game plan to use a formation against them that would help us contain them and hopefully counter,” stated Toms. “Ridgefield is a talented team. They’ve got size, they’ve got talent on the ball… We’ve just got to keep working and find a way to get one into the back of the net ourselves.”

Toms’ formation was successful in keeping Ridgefield to mostly low-quality chances from outside of the penalty area, and both of the Spudders’ goals came on messy plays around the goal box.

Toms said that’s the goal.

“And that’s the key, if they’re going to get shots, they’re not going to be the most (high) quality shots. They’re going to come from the outside on lower percentage chances,” added Toms. “Once the ball gets inside, it’s like a swarm of bees and we attack.”

Mark Morris (0-4 league) will be looking for the upset when it hosts Columbia River on Saturday at Northlake Field at 5 p.m.

PK lifts Hudson’s Bay over Woodland

VANCOUVER — A converted penalty shot in the 55th minute was the difference in Hudson’s Bay’s 1-0 victory over Woodland in the 2A Greater St. Helens League battle, Thursday evening.

Woodland goalkeeper Keaton Northcut made four saves over his 80 minutes in net but could not get a glove up to stop the penalty shot. The loss snapped a mini two-game winning streak in which Woodland outscored its opponents 13-0.

Two days after scoring five goals against Washougal, the Beavers found few favorable scoring chances against a stingy Hudson’s Bay back line.

Woodland (3-2, 2-2 league) will look to get back to its winning form when it returns to the pitch on Saturday at home versus R.A. Long at 2 p.m.

Rockets shut out by La Center

CASTLE ROCK — Castle Rock was shut out 4-0 in its 1A Trico League opener versus La Center, Thursday.

The Wildcats were led by Ian Johnson who netted a goal and three assists as well as Benny Albarran who scored and delivered an assist.

Castle Rock (0-3, 0-1 league) remains goalless on the season. The Rockets will hope to get off the schneid when it returns to the pitch versus their foes from over the county line, Toledo-Winlock United, on the road in Winlock, Saturday at 2 p.m.