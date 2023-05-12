CLE ELUM — The Lumberjacks spent last weekend getting tuned up for the state tournament by taking a trip up into the mountains to play in the Suncadia Invitational.

The trip was a success for both R.A. Long golfers who made the trek with Riley Coleman finishing in a tie for first place over the course of 18 holes on the Prospector Course.

“Riley Coleman tied for medalist with a three under 69,” R.A. Long coach Jesse Ehrlich said. “Unfortunately (he) lost in a card off on the second hole. It is his lowest score in a high school match.”

Jerry Luan of Interlake wound up with the best individual mark after topping Coleman on the second hold of their playoff. Both golfers birdied the first playoff hole.

Fellow Lumberjack Jay Nickerson finished six over par on 78.

West Valley of Yakima bested 15 other teams with a combined score of 295. Bellevue also posted a 295 when counting four players, so a fifth golfer from each team was added in order to break the tie. With only two golfers the Lumberjacks did not qualify as a team.

The results for the Lumberjacks eager to take their shot at the state tournament.

“Both are looking forward to the state tournament, which is in two weeks at Liberty Lake Golf Club in Spokane,” Ehrlich noted.

Winlock beats Kalama by the numbers

CHEHALIS — Playing at Newaukum Golf Course the Winlock boys golf team picked up a win over Kalama in the final 2B golf action before the postseason begins.

The Cardinals carded a 213 as a team to defeat the Chinooks who did not turn in a complete scorecards with just three golfers. When considering the golfers that were there, The Chinooks' trio would have come out on top with a score of 140-152.

Cooper Hahn of Kalama was the match medalist with a score of 41. Preston Davis of Winlock finished in second place individually with a round of 42.

Kalama’s Wilson Hull fired off a 47 and Pierce Hull shot a 52 to round out the Chinooks’ scores.

Meanwhile, Juliana Camps finished on 51 for Winlock. Nicky Ming carded a 59 and Trent Pierce notched a 61 to complete the Cardinals’ official scorecard.

Monty Schmitz also teed it up for Winlock on Wednesday and finished on 63.

More importantly, the Cardinals have managed to qualify four golfers for the district tournament.

Camps was able to clinch his spot in style by bringing his season average down to 58 when he fired off a 51 at Newaukum.

“He got his first-ever par and his first-ever birdie on this all-important round,’ Winlock coach Greg Davis said. “The birdie hole was 168 yards. Camps hit a solid 6-iron to within six feet. He then sank the putt and celebrated with both the Winlock and Kalama golfers.”

Winlock and Kalama golfers will tee it up again at the district tournament on May 17-18 at Mint Valley Golf Course.