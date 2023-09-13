The Kelso golf team failed to break 40 as it suffered its first loss of the season, 153-181 to Mountain View at Three Rivers Golf Course on Tuesday.

Rex Burt led the Hilanders with a round of 43. Soren Guttormsen carded a 44 and Carsen Shipman and Isaac Lemmons turned in rounds of 48 and 49 respectively to round out the Kelso top four varsity scores.

Mountain View was led by Spencer Moody who shot a 1-under round of 35 on the front nine at Three Rivers. Grady Millar finished with an even-par round of 36 while Braden Blanchard shot a 40 and Reese Barner finished with a 42.

Kelso (3-1 league) is scheduled to face off against Camas at Camas Meadows Golf Course at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Stansberry leads Beavs past Bay

Keaten Stansberry turned in a 2-over round of 37 on the front nine at Lewis River Golf Course to lead Woodland to a 167-206 win over Hudson’s Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

The Beavers also saw Nathan Karchesky card a round of 42 and both Bryce MacDonald and Jake Sams break 45 with rounds of 44 to complete the Woodland varsity total of 167.

Hudson’s Bay was led by Lincoln Goode who shot a 49.

Woodland is scheduled to return to the links on Thursday when it takes on Mark Morris at Mint Valley Golf Course at 3:30 p.m.

Monarchs edged by Hockinson

Despite a 4-over round of 39 by senior Austin Lindquist, the Mark Morris boys golf team lost by two strokes 165-167 in its match versus Hockinson on Tuesday at Mint Valley Golf Course.

Lindquist tied the round of Hockinson’s Branden Correy for low round in the match. Broden Toney turned in a round of 42 while the pair of Ethan Kosoris and Beau Jensen each shot 43 to round out the Monarchs varsity scores.

For the Hawks, Grant Gumringer followed Correy with a round of 41, Ethan Wall shot 42 and Tanner Williams finished with a 43.

Mark Morris returns to the course on Thursday against Woodland at Mint Valley at 3:30 p.m.