The disappointment from last season is still carried in the hearts and minds of the 2023 Toutle Lake baseball team.

The Fighting Ducks carried a four-run lead into the seventh inning of the State championship game and yet had to settle for bringing home the second-place trophy. That result ate at everyone involved with the program over the last 350 days, and now they’re poised for a redemption tour.

Seven starters returned from last year’s State runner up squad. Each has largely used the disappointment as fuel to finish what last year’s team could not.

After opening with a pair of losses to Toledo, the Fighting Ducks have not dropped a game since, with a trio of elite arms led by Oregon State commit Zach Swanson and University of Portland commit Connor Cox, the younger brother of Colorado Rockies first-round draft pick Jackson Cox. The junior trio of Cox, Swanson and Dylan Fraidenburg have combined to lead Toutle Lake to its second consecutive Central 2B League title and 14 games. During that time the Ducks have allowed one run or fewer, including eight shutouts, even without the elder Cox who was both last season’s ace and team leader.

Toutle Lake (17-2) will play the winner of the Kalama versus Raymond-South Bend loser-out matchup in the second round of the district tournament on Saturday at home. The Chinooks and Ravens will get things going at 11 a.m. The first pitch thrown by a Fighting Duck is scheduled for 2 p.m.

“We’re rolling right now and I think those two losses at the start of the season really set the tone for us and we all had a little come-to-earth moment knowing we had to lock it in from there,” Swanson said.

Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson has had plenty of time to remember everything that slipped away in a nearly perfect season in 2022.

“We set goals as a group early in the season,” Johnson said. “First off was the opportunity to bring home the District title along with the league title. Then we wanted to make sure we could get back to the final four and that final game again.”

So far, so good for the Ducks.

“We reached our first goal which was the league title,” Johnson added. “We just need to keep our noses down, keep grinding, make sure we’re taking one step at a time and not looking past anything.”

Riverhawks riding high on their arms

Behind Toutle Lake resides second-place Toledo (15-4), the only team to beat the Ducks this season. The two teams played in the opening week and Toledo held the Ducks to just two runs on eight total hits over the two games. Sophomore Caiden Schultz was outstanding on the hill for the Riverhawks. He allowed one hit and a walk and struck out 15 over six innings.

Alongside Schultz is a cadre of bona fide arms in fellow sophomores Kaven Winters, Rogan Stanley and senior Ryker Sorensen. This spring Toledo will go as far as its arms can carry it.

“I think we have a good shot going in,” Toledo coach Mack Gaul said. “I told the players how far we want to go, is how far we will go. It’s completely up to the players. The focus that they bring, the desire that they come with, will determine whether we make it to State and how far we go.”

The Riverahwaks know there is one particular team in the district tournament bracket that is gunning for it.

“Toutle Lake – their arms alone, they have two (Division) 1 arms, that’s pretty rare for the 2B level,” said Gaul. “We beat them earlier this year and I know they are gunning for us now, but we’re going to be ready.”

The Riverhawks will play the winner of the Wahkiakum (5-12) versus Forks (8-6) first-round loser-out matchup on its home field on Saturday. The Mules and Spartans will get things going on Bowen Field at 11 a.m, with Toledo playing the winner at 2 p.m.

A win would put Toledo in line to potentially play Ilwaco or Napavine, two teams it holds wins over already this season.

Fishermen set their sights on State

Brett Hopkins’ Ilwaco (12-3) program rebounded from a heartbreaking loss to Toutle Lake in the Regional round of the state tournament last spring to win the Pacific 2B League for the first league title in program history. The Fishermen are led by a strong offense which boasts high on-base clips at the top and strong slugging percentages throughout the lineup.

“Our batting has been unbelievable,” Hopkins said. “Our lineup, there is not a soft spot one through nine. (If) you look at the slugging percentages, these are numbers I haven’t seen. I have the utmost confidence in each of them going up and getting the job done… They really love to hit.”

That lineup includes Jacob Rogers, Ethan Hopkins, Cannon Johnson, Kyle Morris and Boston Caron who all boast slugging percentages over .500. Caron leads the team with an on-base plus slugging percentage (OBPS) of 1.150.

As the No. 1 seed out of the Pacific, Ilwaco will face the winner of the Ocosta (4-12) versus Napavine (12-5) matchup on Saturday on its home field in Long Beach. The Wildcats and Tigers will get things going on the peninsula at 11 a.m., with the Fishermen playing the winner at 2 p.m.

Ilwaco will be led by its offense. Its pitching staff doesn’t boast any fireball arms, but has been effective throughout the season at generating soft contact to allow its defense to make the plays behind them.

That is one area – the defense – in which coach Hopkins would like to see his club improve over the next couple of weeks. The lack of on-field practice time due to poor weather conditions has hampered improvement on the defensive fundamentals.

Though the Fishermen have already made history with the league title, coach Hopkins noted his team isn’t content with just one banner to hang in the gym where the baseball program was all alone in its obscurity.

“The message is clear,” relayed Hopkins. “You can enjoy this here for the next day or so, but we’ve got things to do. We’re too good to just settle (for a league title). That is nowhere near what our potential is.”

Chinooks pressing to prove they belong

Kalama (9-10) will face off against Raymond in the loser-out opening round tilt in the district tournament after it earned the fifth seed out of the Central 2B League with a .500 finish in league play. That game will be played at 11 a.m. in Toledo, with the winner taking on the host Riverhawks in the afternoon.

The Chinooks play solid defense and are led by their top arm, Kaden Stariha. Sophomore Drew Schlangen, junior Connor Darnell, and junior Jevan Lucente have all come up big at times for the kings of the hill, but they’ll need a more consistent effort to get out of Districts.

Mules trying to avoid the whipping post

Wahkiakum, mentioned above, will play Forks in the loser-out round on Saturday at Toledo.

The Mules finished sixth in Central 2B with a 5-11 league record. Their defense and hitting will need to improve for the Mules to make a run in the District tournament.

Right-hander Tanner Collupy is Wahkiakum’s biggest all-around threat, with senior Dom Curl helping to steady the Cathlamet kids after returning from a leg injury midway through the season.

Comets looking to repeat as 1B champs

Naselle (11-4) is looking to run it back as 1B State champs with a team that gets it done in all three phases of the game. Behind the play of Kolten Lindstrom, Jack Strange, Jacob Lindstrom, Clay Bergeson and Dean Helvey, the Comets have a solid shot at making a run to the big trophy just as they did in 2022.

After losing a coin flip to Mossyrock for first place in the league standings, they will have to do so from a tough position as the No. 6 seed in the district tournament. Naselle’s run will begin with a loser-out contest against Lake Quinault at home on Monday starting at 4 p.m.

Rockets ready for return to 1A playoffs

After a fourth-place finish in its 1A Trico League, Castle Rock (7-11) has a date with top-seeded Montesano (18-2) out of the Evergreen league in the opening round of Districts. The game will be played at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam on Monday at 6 p.m.

The Rockets seem to be led by a different main character each day with Trevor Rogen, Jacob and Justus Lafever, Trystin Marin, Trevor Montgomery and Owen Erickson all earning plenty of ink this season. Because the 1A field is made up of just eight teams, the District IV tournament is double elimination for all teams, unlike the 2B District IV playoffs.

Mark Morris lone hope for area in 2A

Over on the 2A side, Mark Morris (15-4) is the lone hope in the area with R.A. Long (7-12) and Woodland (1-17) out of the running for the postseason following disappointing seasons. The Monarchs (15-4) have stumbled of late with four losses over its last seven games after opening the spring on a 12-0 streak.

Has a measure of complacency settled in, or have injuries and a compact schedule due to make-up games taken their toll?

“The team is in a good spot right now. Last night was definitely needed both for seeding and team morale. It was nice to win a close game where we hit the ball hard,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said of his team’s win over Hudson’s Bay. “That stretch where we dropped a couple games wasn’t fun for anyone, but we have a mature group that knows how to win. It competes in high stakes games. We’re geared up and ready to compete (Friday) and into the tournament next week.”

The team aspirations remain high for the Monarchs where the preseason goal of reaching State for the first time since 2011 is still the target.

After a key win Wednesday against the Eagles on the road, Mark Morris has the opportunity to finish as high as the No. 3 seed out of 2A Greater St. Helens League, behind Ridgefield (15-5) and Columbia River (15-6) based tiebreaker scenarios. Friday’s rematch against Hudson’s Bay at Mark Morris will determine whether the Monarchs will be preparing for a first-round District playoff game against top-seed and defending State champion Tumwater (18-3), or W.F. West (14-5).

The Monarchs will no doubt be led as far as senior right-hander Stephen Hammergren and junior three-hole hitter Dossen Morrow will take them. Mark Morris is far from a two-man show, however, with depth both on the mound and in the lineup. It can count on arms like Langston Bartell, Austin Lindquist and Deacon Dietz to get it done in big spots.

“Our pitching staff is definitely one of our strengths, but we have a strong offense as well,” added Myklebust. “If our one through five is clicking, things are going pretty well. We have anchors in our lineup who make things happen.

On the offensive side Lindquist, Bartell, younger brother Deker Bartell, and leadoff man Kellen Desbiens have all helped to keep the bases juiced for Morrow.

“Our district, I would argue, is the toughest district in the state,” the Monarchs’ skipper added. “Three of the top four were from our district last year. There’s a reason Mark Morris hasn’t made it out of districts since 2011. We are hoping to get over that hump and break that curse.”

Scots begin 3A postseason in do-or-die mode

Kelso (10-10) hasn’t fared well outside of league play, boasting just a 2-6 non-league record. But aside from a blowout at home to Prairie and one on the road at Mountain View, the Hilanders have played everyone on its schedule close or come out on top entirely.

The Hilanders are a well-balanced team with a talented pitching staff led by freshman Bryce Collins and juniors Logan Barker and Connor Wesemann. On offense, leadoff hitter Easton Marshall sets the tone while Trey and Zaden Hoover, Collins, Landen Patterson, Leon Le and Matt Swanson have all had their moments this season for a Kelso team that just missed on a league title.

The Hilanders are set to play Central Kitsap in the loser-out opening round of the 3A District IV tournament at Rister Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch time had not been determined prior to the print deadline.

OSAA

Columbians face uphill battle

With an overall record of 4-10 the Rainier bunch has had its share of tough sledding so far this season. Due to an outbreak of rainouts in the season’s early going the Columbians still have six league games to play in their regular season, and with a league record of 3-7 they’ve got some room to make up in the 3A-2 Coastal Range League standings.

If they’re going to get it done the Columbians will need to get more contribution from Austin Stout who so far has struggled both in the batter’s box and on the pitcher’s mound.

Rainier has benefitted from big contributions all over the field by Hunter Gutenberger and a few clutch pitching performances from Josh Ellis. They’ll need all of that and more if they want to make a playoff run.

Currently the Columbians sit in sixth place in the league, which would set them up against the No. 5 seed in a loser-out game in the league playoffs. The winner of that contest would earn a date against the No. 4 seed for the final playoff spot out of the league.

Tigers hoping to rekindle early streak

After catching fire about a third of the way through the season Clatskanie (10-8, 9-4 league) has cooled down a bit but still has its eyes on a second place finish in the 2A-1 Northwest League.

The Tiger are set to play a doubleheader at home against Vernonia on Friday with playoff positioning on the line. Win at least one game and Clatskanie will clinch the No. 2 seed into the postseason. If the hosts get swept at Wallace Field by the Loggers they would all the way to fourth place.

Clatskanie’s hopes will largely rest on the shoulders of Ayden Boursaw who has been dependable on the hill and pesky at the plate. Ben Blackwood and the McDonnell brothers have also been instrumental to the Tigers success this season, and Brendan Shroll has been a stopper out of the bullpen.

The District playoffs are set to begin next Thursday at Pacific University. The No. 4 seed will play at 3 p.m., with the winner of that game facing off with the No. 2 seed at 5 p.m. in a winner-to-State game.