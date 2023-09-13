On Friday, a seven member 2023 Hall of Fame class will join the illustrious roll of Mark Morris Hall of Famers during halftime of the Mark Morris and Columbia River football game at Longview Memorial Stadium.

The class includes Mark Morris alums/teachers Billy Ayears, Don Wiitala, Greg McCormick, Matt Hollod, Rodney Holland, Kim Bonnes and Jennifer (Hamilton) Frost. Outside of the career coaches and educators, all five of the athletes went on to play Division 1 athletics.

Ayears, class of 1984, was a key member of the 1983 football team that went 10-2 and reached the state quarterfinals. Track and field, though, was where Ayears truly left his mark. His best long jump of 22 feet, 2 inches is second best in school history and a half-inch shy of the school record.

Wiitala taught marketing at Mark Morris from January 1972 until 1983 when he transitioned into administration. From 1984 until 2002, Wiitala served as an athletic director, assistant principal and principal at Mark Morris.

McCormick served both as a football coach and a teacher during his 35-year tenure at Mark Morris. He served as head coach of the football team from 1990-1994 and was named Coach of the Year in the Greater St. Helens League in 1993 when the Monarchs went 7-3 overall and 6-0 in league play.

Hollod, class of 1997, was a standout baseball and basketball athlete while at Mark Morris. Hollod was the team MVP of the baseball team three times and received all-league recognition from his sophomore year through his senior year in both baseball and basketball. Hollod played baseball at the University of Washington before transferring to the University of Portland.

Holland, class of 1981, had a great career as a track and football athlete at Mark Morris. Holland still holds a piece of the boys 100-meter high hurdle record with a time of 14.74 seconds. His 100-meter dash time stood as the school record until 1999 and his time of 48.64 seconds remains the fastest 400-meter relay split in school history. Holland went on to play cornerback at Montana State University and was signed by the Dallas Cowboys.

Bonnes, class of 2004, shined as a soccer player at Mark Morris. She was chosen to the GSHL first team all four years and to the all-state team as a senior after she scored 18 goals and had five assists in 17 games. Bonnes helped lead Mark Morris to State in each of her sophomore, junior and senior seasons and went on to play soccer at Washington State University.

Frost, class of 2008, excelled in multiple sports while attending Mark Morris, earning 10 varsity letters. In addition to playing on the varsity basketball team all four years, Frost also competed in swimming, softball and track and field. She was named all-league in the GSHL all four years as a basketball player and to the first team as a senior. Frost, now Kelso’s girls basketball coach, also holds the school record of 41 feet, 4 inches in the shot put event.