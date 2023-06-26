This year’s baseball All-Area list includes a state champion, a pair of brothers, five Kelso Hilanders and a pair of Toutle Lake juniors who became district champions, but once again left the 2B State tournament with the bitter taste of defeat lingering in their mouths.

It is a list full of elite baseball talent headlined by 2023 MVP Stephen Hammergren. Hammergren was a two-way star for Mark Morris in his senior season as he helped lead the Monarchs to their first 2A State tournament berth since 2011.

Hammergren went 5-2 with a 2.54 ERA over 41 1/3 innings pitched. He allowed 15 earned runs, struck out 74 and walked 23. On offense, Hammergren may have been even better. He posted a .507/.579.680/.1.259 slash line with 38 total hits, a home run, 35 RBI, nine steals and just three strikeouts in 95 plate appearances.

“In my four years at Mark Morris it’s leaps and bounds the best season anybody has had,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said of Hammergren. “Bulldog is exactly how I would describe him. He wanted the ball every time he could go out… When he was on the mound, he wasn’t afraid of anybody. It didn’t matter who stepped up, he always knew he was going to be better.

“To do it both offensively and defensively was tremendous. He wants to be the guy that steps up in every situation to get the big knock in key spots and more often than not he was able to do that. He had a tremendous year for us.”

Joining Hammergren on the The Daily News’ All-Area team are: Easton Marshall (Kelso), Connor Cox (Toutle Lake), Dossen Morrow (Mark Morris), Jared Childers (R.A. Long), Zach Swanson (Toutle Lake), Kolten Lindstrom (Naselle), Brett Hoover (Kelso), Bryce Collins (Kelso), Caiden Schultz (Toledo), Zaden Hoover (Kelso), Leon Le (Kelso) and Langston Bartell (Mark Morris). The Coach of the Year is Naselle’s Randy Lindstrom who shepherded the Comets to their second consecutive 1B State championship.

Naselle finished first in the Coastal 1B League with a 5-1 league mark and 17-6 overall record. The Comets beat Mount Vernon Christian 4-2 to win the 1B State title.

All Marshall did in his senior season was set the Kelso school record for stolen bases (xx) while earning the 3A Greater St. Helens League offensive Player of the Year award. He posted a .526/.606/.553/1.159 slash line over 98 plate appearances with 40 hits and 23 runs scored. He walked 13 times and struck out nine.

Morrow hit .417/.552/.778/1.330 with three home runs and 32 RBI in 96 plate appearances over his junior season.

Cox was arguably Toutle Lake’s best player in his junior season. He and Swanson helped carry the Ducks to a district title and second straight final four appearance in the 2B State tournament.

Cox posted a slash line of .478/.622/.754/1.376 over 26 games and 98 plate appearances. He had three home runs, 21 RBI, 19 steals, walked 25 times and struck out just five. On the mound, Cox was 7-1 and posted a 1.21 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 51 2/3 innings.

Swanson, also a junior, slashed .414/.538/.586/1.123 with two homers, 32 RBI, 19 steals and 37 runs over 93 plate appearances. He walked 21 times and struck out six. From the mound, Swanson went 7-2 with a 0.73 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and allowed 11 hits in 47 1/3 innings in which he struck out 111 and walked 38.

Bartell, like Hammergren, also starred on both sides of the diamond as a senior. On offense, he hit .351/.462/.473/.935 with 26 hits, 32 runs and eight steals over 95 plate appearances. From the mound, Bartell was 5-1 with a 2.71 ERA over 41 1/3 innings. He struck out 35 and walked 16.

Childers hit .377 with a .476 on-base percentage while playing the majority of the season behind the plate for the Jacks. He drove in 18 runs, scored 17 times and threw out 15 runners trying to steal on the base paths.

Kolten Lindstrom was another two-way standout who shined in the 1B division. On the mound, Lindstrom allowed 25 hits and nine earned runs over 58 2/3 innings in 15 appearances and nine starts for a 1.07 ERA and 0.68 WHIP. The right-hander also struck out 94, walked 15 and hit four batters. On offense, Lindstrom posted a .467/.637/.950/1.587 slash line with four homers and 35 RBI to go with 12 stolen bases.

Schultz was a force on the mound for the Riverhawks for a second consecutive season. Over 46 innings, the right-hander went 4-1 with a 0.76 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and an .083 opponent batting average. He allowed 13 hits, five earned runs, 22 walks and struck out 95. Schultz wasn’t half bad as a hitter, either. In 84 plate appearances, the junior posted a .356 average and a .968 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) to go with two home runs, 17 RBI and 10 steals. He walked nine times and struck out just eight times all season.

Le was the Hilanders regular catcher yet still swung a good bat. He finished the season with a .294 average and .468 on-base percentage to go with 20 RBI.

Zaden Hoover batted .378 with an .865 OPS in 88 plate appearances while brother Brett Hoover hit .273 over 91 plate appearances. Both played in all 26 games for Kelso.

Collins, meanwhile, was a standout on the mound as a freshman. In 47 2/3 innings, the right-hander limited opponents to 29 hits and 14 earned runs. He posted a 2.05 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP at the 3A GSHL level in his nine starts.

Wiltse-Hiatt takes girls golf award

Wahkiakum junior Avrey Wiltse-Hiatt is our girls golfer of the year. Wiltse-Hiatt won the 2B district IV girls golf tournament at Mint Valley Golf Course by shooting a 36-hole total of 180. Her performance helped lead Wahkiakum to its first girls golf district championship in school history.

Wahkiakum girls golf coach Andrew Weiler noted Wiltse-Hiatt made significant progress in her ability to perform to her best on the biggest stage.

“The way that she was really able to step her game up when the situation was really tough, is when she performed the best,” Weiler said. “The first time that we saw her really take her game to the next level was at Districts. She kind of burst on the scene there at Districts and took that momentum onto State.”

Wiltse-Hiatt put in countless hours outside of school practice hours on the course to raise her game to the level of district champion.

“Even though I only saw her at our high school practices and matches, that was just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the time she spent on the golf course,” added Weiler.

Settle headlines track All-Area team

Josie Settle outperformed even her own expectations when she came home with two first-place medals and two third-place medals from the 3A State track and field championships last month.

Not only did Settle top the podium, she set two school records. Her 100-meter hurdle time of 14.6 seconds in the preliminary heat lowered her prior personal best and school-record time of 14.92 seconds. Settle also set a new Kelso school record with her time of 43.59 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.

Settle is joined on the girls All-Area track team by Kelso teammates Rielee Gourde and Ruby Sereday and Castle Rock’s Casie Kleine.

Gourde finished fifth in the javelin with a top throw of 125 feet, 8 inches at the State championship meet. She also came sixth in the pole vault. Sereday, meanwhile, won the javelin event at State with a throw of 130 feet, 4 inches and came fifth in the discus.

Kleine, meanwhile, won the 400 meters in a time of 58.3 seconds.

On the boys’ side, the team includes Tony Peonio (Kalama), Koynn Williamdyke (R.A. Long), Kobe Parlin (Mark Morris) and the Toledo 4x400 meter relay team which consisted of Trevin Gale, Jordan McKenzie, John Rose and Conner Olmstead.

The Toledo relay team won the 4x400 meter relay at the 2B State track and field championships with a time of 3 minutes, 29.08 seconds.

Peonio was best at the 2B level in the pole vault where he vaulted 14 feet, 6 inches to best the field at State. Williamdyke, meanwhile, broke a 25-year-old school record at R.A. Long in the 300-meter hurdles by running a time of 39.45 seconds. The junior hurdler eventually placed third at the 2A State meet.

Parlin placed seventh at State in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.81 seconds.

The All-Area track and field Coach of the Year is Kelso’s Joe Krieder.