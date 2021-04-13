Golf roundup: Winlock hosts for first time, Mules win

CHEHALIS — Winlock’s first time ever hosting golf saw Wahkiakum beat North Beach 204-210, while the Cardinals, Columbia Adventist, and Mary M. Knight all ran incomplete cards at Newaukum Valley.

Avery Wiltse-Hiatt — who Wahkiakum coach Nick Vavoudis said “spent her spring break playing three rounds of golf in Arizona" — led the Mules with a score of 49 to finish fourth overall.

North Beach’s Maverick Ashe and Breiden Ermshar out of Columbia Adventist tied for first at 44, while Winlock’s Joe Welch took third with a 48 on the day.

But behind Hse-Hyatt, the Mules filled in the depth scores, with Kaleo Silva and Braxton Johns tying for fifth on 51 and Logan LaBerge shooting a 53 to tie for eighth and round out the Wahkiakum card.

Sebastian Britt was the fifth golfer to come in for the Mules at 60.

Preston Davis, making his varsity debut for Winlock, tied with LaBerge at 53.

Wahkiakum is scheduled to be back in action April 14 at Skyline Golf Course against Adna, Toutle Lake, and Northwest Christian. Winlock is also set to play Wednesday, at North Beach, taking on the Hyaks, Ilwaco, and Columbia Adventist.

Woorden shoots 57 as lone Monarch golfer