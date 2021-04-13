Golf roundup: Winlock hosts for first time, Mules win

CHEHALIS — Winlock’s first time ever hosting golf saw Wahkiakum beat North Beach 204-210, while the Cardinals, Columbia Adventist, and Mary M. Knight all ran incomplete cards at Newaukum Valley.
Avery Wiltse-Hiatt — who Wahkiakum coach Nick Vavoudis said “spent her spring break playing three rounds of golf in Arizona" — led the Mules with a score of 49 to finish fourth overall.
North Beach’s Maverick Ashe and Breiden Ermshar out of Columbia Adventist tied for first at 44, while Winlock’s Joe Welch took third with a 48 on the day.
But behind Hse-Hyatt, the Mules filled in the depth scores, with Kaleo Silva and Braxton Johns tying for fifth on 51 and Logan LaBerge shooting a 53 to tie for eighth and round out the Wahkiakum card.
Sebastian Britt was the fifth golfer to come in for the Mules at 60.
Preston Davis, making his varsity debut for Winlock, tied with LaBerge at 53.
Wahkiakum is scheduled to be back in action April 14 at Skyline Golf Course against Adna, Toutle Lake, and Northwest Christian. Winlock is also set to play Wednesday, at North Beach, taking on the Hyaks, Ilwaco, and Columbia Adventist.
Woorden shoots 57 as lone Monarch golfer
Valorie Worden carded the only score Monday at Longview Country Club for the Mark Morris girls golf team, and carded a 57 to finish fourth overall against Hockinson.
Grace Phillips was the medalist for the Hawks, shooting a 42, while Hannah Bowie came in at 48, Olivia Rude shot 52, and Regan Poverud ended on 79 for a team score of 221.
Lumberjills send three to Washougal
WASHOUGAL — R.A. Long sent an incomplete team south to face Washougal.
Harli Whitham shot a 61 over the nine holes and Laynee Logan came in right behind her at 62. Morgan Brazier only got through five holes, carding an incomplete 34.