Golf Roundup: Mules avenge season’s only loss against Adna; Jills can't get up the hill

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum Mules hoped to avenge the only loss of the season on Wednesday.
That loss? A 16 stroke defeat at Adna on March 29th.
“We talked about the depth of the Adna squad and how we would need someone to step up against the league leaders that always seem to shoot a 4-ball score in the low 200’s,” Wahkiakum coach Nick Vavoudis said.
As it turned out, the Pirates posted their best mark of the season at 198, but it wasn’t enough as the Mules posted a 195, also their season-best.
Stepping up was an understatement.
Posting a nine-hole match school record of 32 at three under par was senior Logan LaBerge.
“Just two days after he had a melt down at Newaukum Valley with a 53, he decided to quit worrying about the score and just go out and play,” Vavoudis said. “Play he did.”
The Mules’ coach pointed to the program’s accomplished 15 year history to highlight the magnitude of LaBerge’s score; Cody Olsen 2007 District Champion. Cole Claussen 5th in State 2010. Sarah Shi, Quad District Medalist and 6th in State in 2016.
“Six total District championships and three State trophies in 2011, 2013 and 2015,” Vavoudis said. “No one ever shot three under in a nine-hole match, This record will stand for a while, unless he breaks it.”
It’s a good thing for Wahkiakum that Logan beat the nearest competitor by 11 strokes because the Mules needed every bit of that margin. Adna’s Braeden Salme shot 43 for 2nd and Chris McGuire 3rd with 48. Mary M. Knights Alex Moran shot 50 for 4th. Mules Avery Wiltse-Hiatt and Kaleo Silva tied for 5th with Pirate Andrew Grim, Toutle’s Zach Swanson and William Gould all finishing with 53 on their card.
The Mules pushed their season record to 16-1 scoring with their team round of 195. Adna finished runner-up with 198, Northwest Christian finished third at 249, while Toutle Lake and Mary M. Knight both had incomplete lineups.
The Pirates and Mules are currently tied for the league title with one loss each. They appear likely to finalize the league championship at Adna on April 20th in a rubber match.
Both teams are scheduled to go on the road on Monday, April 19th with Adna at NWC and the Mules playing against Kalama and Ilwaco at Lewis River Golf Course.
The District Championship Tournament is scheduled for April 28th at Three Rivers Golf Course.
Witham and Logan notch low scores for Jills
R.A. Long sent three golfers to its match against Columbia River at Mint Valley, forfeiting the team play due to an incomplete card on Thursday.
Harli Witham and Laynee Logan both shaved strokes off their previous outings and finished on 59. Morgan Brazier came in behind them at 71.