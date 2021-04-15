Golf Roundup: Mules avenge season’s only loss against Adna; Jills can't get up the hill

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum Mules hoped to avenge the only loss of the season on Wednesday.

That loss? A 16 stroke defeat at Adna on March 29th.

“We talked about the depth of the Adna squad and how we would need someone to step up against the league leaders that always seem to shoot a 4-ball score in the low 200’s,” Wahkiakum coach Nick Vavoudis said.

As it turned out, the Pirates posted their best mark of the season at 198, but it wasn’t enough as the Mules posted a 195, also their season-best.

Stepping up was an understatement.

Posting a nine-hole match school record of 32 at three under par was senior Logan LaBerge.

“Just two days after he had a melt down at Newaukum Valley with a 53, he decided to quit worrying about the score and just go out and play,” Vavoudis said. “Play he did.”

The Mules’ coach pointed to the program’s accomplished 15 year history to highlight the magnitude of LaBerge’s score; Cody Olsen 2007 District Champion. Cole Claussen 5th in State 2010. Sarah Shi, Quad District Medalist and 6th in State in 2016.