 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf Roundup: Kelso outshoots Mt. View on links; Jills take swings at Hockinson
0 comments
alert
Golf Roundup

Golf Roundup: Kelso outshoots Mt. View on links; Jills take swings at Hockinson

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf stock photo from Mint Valley

A green flag flaps in a mild wind at Mint Valley Golf Course.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

KELSO — The Kelso girls golf team got through the course at Three Rivers with a team score of 204 on Monday, getting in under Mountain View’s 210 for the win.

Liz Dolan had the low score by far for the Hilanders, finishing on 37 and tying with Mountain View’s Annika Yeh for medalist honors.

Kelli Rakoz came in at 53, Grace Forster shot 55, and Emme Mackey rounded out the Kelso card with a score of 59. Camry Rader shot a 67 as the fifth Hilander on the course.

Kelso is scheduled to be back in action Wednesday at Heritage.

Lumberjills take on Hockinson

The three R.A. Long girls golfers — one of whom doesn’t go to R.A. Long — opened their week at home against Hockinson. Harli Witham carded a 53. Castle Rock’s Laynee Logan shot a 60. Morgan Brazier played from 150 in and shot 50.

R.A. Long is scheduled to be back in action Thursday against Ridgefield.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News