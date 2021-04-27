Golf Roundup: Kelso outshoots Mt. View on links; Jills take swings at Hockinson

KELSO — The Kelso girls golf team got through the course at Three Rivers with a team score of 204 on Monday, getting in under Mountain View’s 210 for the win.

Liz Dolan had the low score by far for the Hilanders, finishing on 37 and tying with Mountain View’s Annika Yeh for medalist honors.

Kelli Rakoz came in at 53, Grace Forster shot 55, and Emme Mackey rounded out the Kelso card with a score of 59. Camry Rader shot a 67 as the fifth Hilander on the course.

Kelso is scheduled to be back in action Wednesday at Heritage.

Lumberjills take on Hockinson

The three R.A. Long girls golfers — one of whom doesn’t go to R.A. Long — opened their week at home against Hockinson. Harli Witham carded a 53. Castle Rock’s Laynee Logan shot a 60. Morgan Brazier played from 150 in and shot 50.

R.A. Long is scheduled to be back in action Thursday against Ridgefield.

