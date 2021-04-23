Golf Roundup: Hawks clip Beavers by one stroke

WOODLAND — One stroke was all that separated Hockinson and Woodland on Thursday at Lewis River, but that was enough to give the visiting Hawks the win, 190-191.

Rayleah Trice had the best day out on the course for the Beavers, shooting 4-over 39. That was good for medalist honors, also by a single shot, as she edged out Hockinson’s Hannah Bowie in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls golf play.

Behind Trice, Woodland’s final four golfers in the team score all bunched up, with Lucy Sams finishing on 48, Erin Madson shooting a 51, and Zoe Jouwsma carding a 53.

That tally ended up being barely short of what the Beavers needed to win, as Hocksinon put two more golfers under 50 to Woodland's one.

Woodland is scheduled to play at Ridgefield next Wednesday.

Monarchs win out over incomplete sides

VANCOUVER — Fort Vancouver, Hudson’s Bay and R.A. Long all brought fewer than four golfers to Fairway Village on Thursday, meaning Mark Morris won the day by default with a team score of 216.