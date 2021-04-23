Golf Roundup: Hawks clip Beavers by one stroke

WOODLAND — One stroke was all that separated Hockinson and Woodland on Thursday at Lewis River, but that was enough to give the visiting Hawks the win, 190-191.
Rayleah Trice had the best day out on the course for the Beavers, shooting 4-over 39. That was good for medalist honors, also by a single shot, as she edged out Hockinson’s Hannah Bowie in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls golf play.
Behind Trice, Woodland’s final four golfers in the team score all bunched up, with Lucy Sams finishing on 48, Erin Madson shooting a 51, and Zoe Jouwsma carding a 53.
That tally ended up being barely short of what the Beavers needed to win, as Hocksinon put two more golfers under 50 to Woodland's one.
Woodland is scheduled to play at Ridgefield next Wednesday.
Monarchs win out over incomplete sides
VANCOUVER — Fort Vancouver, Hudson’s Bay and R.A. Long all brought fewer than four golfers to Fairway Village on Thursday, meaning Mark Morris won the day by default with a team score of 216.
Valorie Worden led the Monarchs with a medalist-earning 45. Ella Hedlund shot a 52, Madeline Pospichal added a 58, and Ava Escudero finished on 61 to cap off the day.
The Lumberjills had an easy card to remember, with Harli Witham, Laynee Logan, and Morgan Brazier all finishing on 55.
R.A. Long is set to host Hockinson at Mint Valley on Monday, while Mark Morris is slated to host Washougal next on April 28.
Winlock beats incomplete 'Nooks and Ducks
CHEHALIS — The Winlock golf team put together a team score of 233 at Newaukum golf course, but going up against incomplete sides from Kalama and Toutle Lake, came out with the win by default Thursday.
Will Gould, the only Duck on the course, shot a 47 to take first overall individually. Winlock’s Joe Welch and Kalama’s Cooper Haun both finished on 50 to tie for second. Nathaniel Warren was fourth overall for Kalama, while his other teammate on the course, Wilson Hull, shot a 65.
Behind Welch, Lakota South put up a 58 for the Cardinals, Preston Davis carded a 59, and Julian Camps rounded out Winlock’s team score with a 66.
All three teams will compete next at the District IV championships.