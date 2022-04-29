 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Girls Tennis Roundup

Girls Tennis Roundup: Kelso gets money’s worth, edges Evergreen at Mint Valley

  • 0
Tennis balls stock

A basket of tennis balls warm their fuzzy sides in the sun during a high school tennis match at a local court.

 Jordan Nailon

After a string of rainouts Kelso finally got to play tennis, and they played plenty of it in a tiebreaker rule victory over Evergreen in 3A Greater St. Helens League play.

That run of postponement included an ill-fated trip to Prairie on Thursday where the Hilanders mopped up puddles until the rains began again. Then got back on the bus and rode home. So when the Kelso girls tennis team finally found a haven from the elements within the confines of the Mint Valley Racquet Complex they took full advantage while breaking even with the Plainsmen 3-3 in overall matches and 7-7 in sets won.

Moving along on the tiebreaker scenario checklist the Hilanders were ultimately awarded the victory based on overall games won, which fell in their favor 63-57.

“We had a couple three set matches and some that went about three hours so I feel like they made up for a couple of those rainy days,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said.

The Hilanders picked up a pair of wins in doubles play in order to even the match score. Macy Graftron and Ava Beck defeated Azalia Coronado and Ashley Leon-Marin (4-6, 6-4, 7-6), while Ava Nichols and Marlene Nieto-Verde took out Grace Huang and Alexa Agybani (6-0, 6-1).

People are also reading…

In singles action Kelso’ Kamaile Correa defeated Wendy Perez (6-0, 6-0).

But on a day where every set counted, even the losses got the Hilanders closer to a win.

Kelso’s Netty Mauer and Ella Chennault fell in their doubles match against Christina Nguyen and Nina Truong (6-3, 6-1). In singles, Andrea-Gutierrez-Hernandez lost to Betsy To (6-1, 6-1) and Lana Osman fell to Shayla Tran in a marathon match (7-5, 3-6, 6-5).

“It was a great team effort today,” Coach Chennault said. “I am proud of how hard our girls played,”

Kelso is scheduled to hit the courts on Monday in a makeup match against at Prairie High School. If it rains they'll head indoors to Club Green Meadows.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared Monday, April 25, 2022.

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared Friday and Saturday.

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

Find out how teams in The Daily News coverage area fared Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

Travon Walker selected as first pick in NFL draft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News