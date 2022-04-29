Girls Tennis Roundup: Kelso gets money’s worth, edges Evergreen at Mint Valley

After a string of rainouts Kelso finally got to play tennis, and they played plenty of it in a tiebreaker rule victory over Evergreen in 3A Greater St. Helens League play.

That run of postponement included an ill-fated trip to Prairie on Thursday where the Hilanders mopped up puddles until the rains began again. Then got back on the bus and rode home. So when the Kelso girls tennis team finally found a haven from the elements within the confines of the Mint Valley Racquet Complex they took full advantage while breaking even with the Plainsmen 3-3 in overall matches and 7-7 in sets won.

Moving along on the tiebreaker scenario checklist the Hilanders were ultimately awarded the victory based on overall games won, which fell in their favor 63-57.

“We had a couple three set matches and some that went about three hours so I feel like they made up for a couple of those rainy days,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said.

The Hilanders picked up a pair of wins in doubles play in order to even the match score. Macy Graftron and Ava Beck defeated Azalia Coronado and Ashley Leon-Marin (4-6, 6-4, 7-6), while Ava Nichols and Marlene Nieto-Verde took out Grace Huang and Alexa Agybani (6-0, 6-1).

In singles action Kelso’ Kamaile Correa defeated Wendy Perez (6-0, 6-0).

But on a day where every set counted, even the losses got the Hilanders closer to a win.

Kelso’s Netty Mauer and Ella Chennault fell in their doubles match against Christina Nguyen and Nina Truong (6-3, 6-1). In singles, Andrea-Gutierrez-Hernandez lost to Betsy To (6-1, 6-1) and Lana Osman fell to Shayla Tran in a marathon match (7-5, 3-6, 6-5).

“It was a great team effort today,” Coach Chennault said. “I am proud of how hard our girls played,”

Kelso is scheduled to hit the courts on Monday in a makeup match against at Prairie High School. If it rains they'll head indoors to Club Green Meadows.

