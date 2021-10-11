 Skip to main content
Girls Swimming: Eugenis picks up win, more Monarchs qualify
Girls Swimming

Girls Swimming: Eugenis picks up win, more Monarchs qualify

KELSO — Angie Eugenis finished first in the 100-yard backstroke to lead the Hilanders at the Kelso Invite swim meet at Gaither pool on Saturday.

Eugenis posted a time of 1:04 topick up the win by less than a second over Union’s Joli Fong. Eugenis also finished third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:24 that put her five second off the top time.

As a team, the Hilanders finished 12th out of 17 schools.

The Mark Morris/R.A. Long team also competed at the invite and three Monarchs posted District qualifying times on their way to placing sixth overall as a team.

Ava Christopher added to her lengthy list of qualifications with a 6:57 in the 500-yard freestyle. Jacee Davis finished the 200-yard individual medley in 3:00 to qualify and freshman Emma Olson qualified for the 100-yard backstroke, posting a time of 1:21.

