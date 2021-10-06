Girls Swimming: Eugenis picks up two top 3 finishes for Kelso

KELSO — Angie Eugenis registered two top finishes in a home meet that featured 3A/4A Greater St. Helens opponents Evergreen, Heritage, Mountain View and Union.

Eugenis finished second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:23 and then picked up a third place finish in the 500-yard freestyle, posting a time of 5:59 to just break the six minute mark.

Piper Gallagher picked up a fifth place finish for the Hilanders with a time of 1:42 in the 100-yard butterfly. Serenity crane finished in 1:12 in the 100-yard freestyle, which also placed her fifth for the Hilanders and Crane did one better with a fourth place finish in the 100-yard breastroke with a time of 1:31.

Kristina Padget finished the 100-yard backstroke in 1:38, which was good enough to earn her fifth place.

Kelso will be back in the pool this weekend when they host the Kelso Invite on Saturday.

