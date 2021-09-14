Girls Soccer: Toledo skeleton crew blanks Hoquiam

Twenty-five minutes into the second half, Dillon returned the favor, assisting Smith’s second goal to make it 3-0, and just two minutes after that, it was Smith’s turn to set up Dillon one more time, leaving both sides of Toledo’s Terrible Twosome with a brace.

“They both bring their own set of skills,” Vazquez said. “They each are two different players, but when they play together, it just creates a big, chaotic problem for the opponent’s midfield or defense.”

Those last two goals gave Toledo’s lineup a bit of extra breathing room, as even after all of their preseason conditioning, the Riverhawks were running ragged by the end.

“The last 15 minutes, we were almost crawling,” Vazquez said. “But we were able to score another goal when we were struggling. That’s just the determination that these girls have this year.”

While the seniors up front were scoring, it came down to Bybee and the Toledo back line to keep the shutout intact.

In the middle of it all was Greenlee Clark, who kept everything steady while working with Hill — occupying the defensive midfield spot — to help get Hope Gould and Heather Fenison up to speed in their first-ever varsity games at the respective outside back positions.