Girls Soccer: Toledo beats KWC in comeback fashion

TOLEDO — Toledo’s short-staff girls soccer team passed its first big test of the season Friday night, coming from behind to beat 1A King’s Way Christian 4-3 at Ted Hippi Stadium.
“Big props to the team overall,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “They played with a lot of heart today.”
Marina Smith started the scoring off in both halves to bag herself a brace, and added an assist in between her goals. Jazzy Zarate scored one goal, and Briza Gallegos put the game-winner in the back of the net in the 64th minute.
Going up against a KWC side that shut Kalama out just last weekend, the Riverhawks fell behind in the opening minutes, but Smith leveled the score with a 20-yard chip in the 11th minute.
Three minutes later, she was setting up Zarate with a through ball, and the forward gave Toledo its first lead of the night.
“We know that (Smith) likes to work a lot in the middle of the field,” Vazquez said. “She made herself available for her teammates quite a bit, and she created a lot of space and gaps for her teammates.”
The rest of the first half belonged to the visitors, though; KWC put two more balls into the net to take a 3-2 lead into the break.
But the Riverhawks came out in the second half pressing. Eight minutes in, Toledo won a corner, and Rose Dillon’s deliver into the box found Smith’s forehead to tie the match up at 3-3. Then in the 64th, the Riverhawks earned a free kick, and while Smith’s initial effort was saved, the ball trickled out to the top of the 6-yard box, where Gallegos slammed it home.
Meanwhile, the Toledo defense put the clamps on the Knights in the latter 40 minutes, setting the stage for the offense to seal the comeback.
“All four in the back, from Heather Fenision to Greenlee Clark, Vanesa Rodriguez and Paige Hill, were big reasons why we won today,” Vazquez said. “They hadn’t really been tested before today, but today that stepped up big-time to be successful. That really got us where we needed to be today.”
Behind the back four, keeper Daphnie Bybee finished with five saves.
Toledo (3-0) is set to host Forks on Monday.