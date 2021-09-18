Girls Soccer: Toledo beats KWC in comeback fashion

TOLEDO — Toledo’s short-staff girls soccer team passed its first big test of the season Friday night, coming from behind to beat 1A King’s Way Christian 4-3 at Ted Hippi Stadium.

“Big props to the team overall,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “They played with a lot of heart today.”

Marina Smith started the scoring off in both halves to bag herself a brace, and added an assist in between her goals. Jazzy Zarate scored one goal, and Briza Gallegos put the game-winner in the back of the net in the 64th minute.

Going up against a KWC side that shut Kalama out just last weekend, the Riverhawks fell behind in the opening minutes, but Smith leveled the score with a 20-yard chip in the 11th minute.

Three minutes later, she was setting up Zarate with a through ball, and the forward gave Toledo its first lead of the night.

“We know that (Smith) likes to work a lot in the middle of the field,” Vazquez said. “She made herself available for her teammates quite a bit, and she created a lot of space and gaps for her teammates.”

The rest of the first half belonged to the visitors, though; KWC put two more balls into the net to take a 3-2 lead into the break.