Girls Soccer: RAL ready for the next step

The offseason work was capped off at LCC’s local high school tournament hosted in Kalama near the middle of the summer. The Jills took home third place and won four of five games, further showing that this isn’t the typical RAL team that will take to the pitch this season.

“I think it put some belief in some of the girls and it gave us the ability to reassess our new talent and see where things stand,” Wallace said of the tournament.

Emily Anderson returns for her junior season as one of the most experienced players on the Jills’ roster. Wallace said Anderson has seen some “dark days” during her career, where RAL was getting blown out in games that weren’t competitive.

Wallace said that Anderson’s vision for the future and willingness to push through those dark days has her in a prominent leadership role this season.

Audrey Zdunich returns for her sophomore season after a breakout freshman campaign that saw her find the net six times as RAL’s second-leading scorer behind Kathryn Chapin.

“She’s absolutely fantastic,” Wallace said of Zdunich. “Her and Alice Anderson combined for a lot of goals and she’s just a sophomore. I expect her to have a massive leadership influence on this team this year.”