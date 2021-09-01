Girls Soccer: RAL ready for the next step

The R.A. Long girls soccer team has seen some down years, but they are striving to rise from the bottom of the 2A Greater St. Helen’s league and make some waves near the top of the league.
After the brief and haphazard spring season, the Lumberjills found something this offseason that they haven’t had for a while — stability.
“We actually had a really stable summer,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. “All the people that we had earmarked for varsity were showing up daily, which was actually kind of a first for our program in the last four years.”
The players can now see and feel the progress and upward trajectory of the program. The promise has them excited, hopeful and committed to the future.
“I think they understand that we’re going to be competitive up there with the rest of the league…it’s a new day,” Wallace said.
The Jills were able to complete all offseason, as opposed to the lack of one after the cancellation then rescheduling of the 2020 season. They used that time to continue to build off a promising spring season that saw a number of players emerge as bright spots for the program.
“Really it gave us the rest of a season, it let us complete last year," Wallace said. "Last year was kind of a weird half year anyway, so it was good to put an exclamation point on what we did, what we saw."
The offseason work was capped off at LCC’s local high school tournament hosted in Kalama near the middle of the summer. The Jills took home third place and won four of five games, further showing that this isn’t the typical RAL team that will take to the pitch this season.
“I think it put some belief in some of the girls and it gave us the ability to reassess our new talent and see where things stand,” Wallace said of the tournament.
Emily Anderson returns for her junior season as one of the most experienced players on the Jills’ roster. Wallace said Anderson has seen some “dark days” during her career, where RAL was getting blown out in games that weren’t competitive.
Wallace said that Anderson’s vision for the future and willingness to push through those dark days has her in a prominent leadership role this season.
Audrey Zdunich returns for her sophomore season after a breakout freshman campaign that saw her find the net six times as RAL’s second-leading scorer behind Kathryn Chapin.
“She’s absolutely fantastic,” Wallace said of Zdunich. “Her and Alice Anderson combined for a lot of goals and she’s just a sophomore. I expect her to have a massive leadership influence on this team this year.”
In addition to the players that have already made their mark, Wallace commended some of the other players that have put in the work to improve from their skills from the time they first stepped onto the pitch in red and black. Wallace mentioned Gracelyn House as a player that’s gone above and beyond to play a bigger role for the Jills.
“She’s put in the work and she found a club and she’s going to be a good weapon for us this year,” he said.
As for the season, Wallace said he knows that their improvement as a club will come with some setbacks and tough losses, so his goal this year is to weather those storms and not get too down and lose the Lumberjill way of maintaining their sportsmanship, something Wallace prided himself on being able to do even during the down years.
“I think our success is taking the lumps and sticking together,” he said.
The Lumberjills open their season on the road on Tuesday against Evergreen, before hosting Castle Rock for their home opener on Sept. 9. Wallace said the nonleague games will allow him to take one last look at his options before league play begins.
“For me it’s seeing the whole picture, whereas we were missing two major pieces (this summer) and I want to see it work together in its completion,” he said.