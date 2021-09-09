Girls Soccer: R.A. Long dismantles Castle Rock 6-0

R.A. Long was like a freight train on Thursday night. The Lumberjills took some time to get moving, but once they did, they continued to pick up steam and gain momentum on their way to a 6-0 win over Castle Rock in a local nonleague matchup.
The Jills controlled possession of the ball for the majority of the match, keeping the ball in Rocket territory.
The Jills took some time to find the net despite the control, but Audrey Zdunich stepped up to take control in the 20th minute. Castle Rock goalkeeper Ella Anderson was forced out of the box to play a ball, but after it was kicked into the air, Zdunich played it off the side of her foot before it fell to the grass and right into the open net for a goal.
After Zdunich broke the scoreless tie, she gave the Jills some breathing room in the 26th minute. With the ball deep in Rocket Territory, Emily Anderson found Zdunich, who settled and fired a shot that snuck just inside the far post to put the Jills up 2-0.
“It’s that silent leadership," RAL coach Taylor Wallace said of Zdunich’s first half success. "She’s still only a sophomore. As far as (captain) armbands are concerned, she doesn’t have one, but absolutely she’s who a lot of people turn to when we need to make a difference.”
Zdunich was the only player to score in the first half, but the Jills would change that as they came out of the break with some added intensity that was encouraged by Wallace in the halftime huddle.
“On paper, we definitely should have won the first half, but they kept it neck-and-neck,” Wallace said. “All credit to them, they were a great squad.”
The Jills are still working on playing with more aggression against older players, Wallace added.
“We need to find that line of acceptability for what the refs consider too rough,” he said. “Again, we’ve got a lot of really nice girls, we need a lot of really physical girls. So we’re still trying to find that line between what’s going to get a foul called and what’s going to win us the ball legally.”
With the call for action, the Jills didn’t wait to find the net in the second half. Zdunich nearly had her third goal for a hat trick after following her own miss and striking one that caromed off the crossbar, but Kathryn Chapin was right there for the rebound and her shot found the empty net just three minutes into the half to extend RAL’s lead to 3-0.
The Jills continued to attack, and scored on a play off a corner kick where Alice Anderson found Chloe Yordy wide open in the middle of the field and Yordy found the net with a strong kick from just outside the box in the 51st minute.
Shortly after, The Jills were back near the net again and a deflection by Lulu Pfaff off a clear out kick by Castle Rock bounced right into the net to give RAL a 5-0 lead. Alice Anderson put a bow on the strong scoring performance for RAL with a deep moon shot that flew over the head of Castle Rock’s Anderson to give the Jills six goals in back-to-back games to open the season.
The 12 goals through two games would be a positive for any club, but Wallace is more impressed by the different ways the Jills have found the net with five different goal-scorers so far this year.
“The amount of goals is obviously fantastic, but I think the amount of goal-scorers is the more fantastic piece…it’s not a one-trick pony,” he said.
The goals are also coming from the newer faces for the Jills as Yordy’s goal on Thursday was the only one scored by an upperclassmen so far.
The matchup was the Rockets first of the season, and they showed that they were still working to fill out their lineup.
“We have a lot of new girls on the team so today our focus was trying to figure out where everybody fits,” CR coach Alyssa Hudson said. “I wasn’t even for sure set on positions for some of them so today was that time to figure out who was going to work well together.”
By playing a larger opponent in the first game, the Rockets got a taste of where they need to get to in order to be competitive.
“Competition-wise, playing R.A. Long, a bigger school, it’s good for the girls to have that eye-opener of what’s to come this season,” Hudson said.
The Jills kept the Rockets on their heels, but they never backed down from the challenge.
“I learned that they have a ton of heart. In the past, we’ve struggled to finish games and obviously this score’s rough, but they finished and they played hard the entire game,” Hudson added.
R.A. Long kept Anderson working in the goal for the Rockets, but Hudson was proud of the effort from her keeper and also named Myla Langdon as a standout for the Rockets.
“I think she did a great job of trying to keep everything together and help the younger girls guide them through the whole game so I thought she was a really good leader and had a great game tonight also,” Hudson said.
Castle Rock (0-1) is back on the pitch this weekend against Adna at noon on Saturday at home.
R.A. Long (2-0) gets the weekend off before starting their league schedule on Tuesday against Ridgefield.
“They’re state competitors year after year after year," Wallace. "So we’re definitely going to have to continue to rise above if we’re going to want to compete with them and I believe we can."