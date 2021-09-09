Girls Soccer: R.A. Long dismantles Castle Rock 6-0

“On paper, we definitely should have won the first half, but they kept it neck-and-neck,” Wallace said. “All credit to them, they were a great squad.”

The Jills are still working on playing with more aggression against older players, Wallace added.

“We need to find that line of acceptability for what the refs consider too rough,” he said. “Again, we’ve got a lot of really nice girls, we need a lot of really physical girls. So we’re still trying to find that line between what’s going to get a foul called and what’s going to win us the ball legally.”

With the call for action, the Jills didn’t wait to find the net in the second half. Zdunich nearly had her third goal for a hat trick after following her own miss and striking one that caromed off the crossbar, but Kathryn Chapin was right there for the rebound and her shot found the empty net just three minutes into the half to extend RAL’s lead to 3-0.

The Jills continued to attack, and scored on a play off a corner kick where Alice Anderson found Chloe Yordy wide open in the middle of the field and Yordy found the net with a strong kick from just outside the box in the 51st minute.