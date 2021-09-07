Girls Soccer: R.A. Long blows past Evergreen

Chapin found the net her second time in the 56th minute to start the one-sided second half for the Jills.

“Kathryn did a great job of drawing their defense,” Wallace said. “They were kind of doubling her up and tripling her up, which allowed a lot of great play on the wings.”

Then it was Chapin’s turn to assist on a goal scored by Jones — a freshman — in the 65th minute.

“She had a fantastic goal in the second half,” Wallace said of Jones. “It went off the crossbar straight off and down into the goal — it was pretty impressive. She had a great debut match.”

Jones was in and out of the lineup for parts of the game to get other players some looks, but when she was on the pitch, her speed down the sideline was a difference maker, Wallace said.

Anderson also found the net for her second goal of the night just a few minutes later to cap the scoring for RAL in a noteworthy win for a young but talented Jills squad.

“They absolutely rose to the challenge,” Wallace said of the Jills play to finish out the game. “I think, once we got that first goal in the second half…I think they settled their nerves and started playing their game.”