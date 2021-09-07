Girls Soccer: R.A. Long blows past Evergreen

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long Lumberjills traveled to take on a 3A opponent in Evergreen on Tuesday to open their 2021 fall season, but the bigger school didn’t faze the Jills, who dominated the Plainsmen 6-1.
Kathryn Chapin and Alice Anderson both helped carry the scoring load for the Jills with two goals each in the lopsided opener.
RAL didn’t waste much time to make their mark as Audrey Zdunich scored off a pass from Ellie Jones in the fourth minute to get the Jills started on the right foot.
After the Plainsmen answered with a goal of their own in the 15th minute, the Jills took control the rest of the way.
Anderson put the Jills back on top in the 28th minute with a goal assisted on by Maddie Fierst and Chapin took one on her own and scored in the 36th minute to give the Jills some breathing room before the half.
At the half, RAL coach Taylor Wallace said he still saw some nervous looks from many of the younger players on the squad and challenged them to step up and play with more confidence in the second.
“We just had to match their intensity,” Wallace said. “We had to kind of dig deep with some of the freshmen, some of the sophomores. They really had to find their inner beast. They had to push back…and in the second half they absolutely did.”
Chapin found the net her second time in the 56th minute to start the one-sided second half for the Jills.
“Kathryn did a great job of drawing their defense,” Wallace said. “They were kind of doubling her up and tripling her up, which allowed a lot of great play on the wings.”
Then it was Chapin’s turn to assist on a goal scored by Jones — a freshman — in the 65th minute.
“She had a fantastic goal in the second half,” Wallace said of Jones. “It went off the crossbar straight off and down into the goal — it was pretty impressive. She had a great debut match.”
Jones was in and out of the lineup for parts of the game to get other players some looks, but when she was on the pitch, her speed down the sideline was a difference maker, Wallace said.
Anderson also found the net for her second goal of the night just a few minutes later to cap the scoring for RAL in a noteworthy win for a young but talented Jills squad.
“They absolutely rose to the challenge,” Wallace said of the Jills play to finish out the game. “I think, once we got that first goal in the second half…I think they settled their nerves and started playing their game.”
Wallace mentioned sophomore Zdunich and junior Emily Anderson as two “stalwart players” for RAL that have experience and consistently do the right things for RAL. Zdunich’s presence is usually felt on the offensive side of the ball, whereas Anderson controls the defense for RAL.