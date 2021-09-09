Girls Soccer: MM blows out Centralia

CENTRALIA — Mark Morris spent less than a minute searching for its first goal of the Fall 2021 season, and didn’t slow down for awhile in an 8-0 drubbing of Centralia on Thursday.

“It was a good start to the season and I’m glad our younger players got a lot of playing time,” MM coach Chris Toms said.

Katie Beech was the one to get that first notch, slotting it home off an assist from Ella Hedlund 30 seconds after the referee blew the opening whistle.

A minute and a half later, Rosie Johnson doubled the lead off a Taylor Wilkinson assist.

Hedlund finished the game well-represented on the scoresheet, logging a hat trick and two assists to boot. Wilkinson added a brace to go along with her early assist, while Johnson found the back of the net for a second time.

Elle Hendrickson, Grace Eaton, and Payton Blondin all chipped in assists for the victorious Monarchs.

Mark Morris (1-0) will get a day off before hosting Heritage on Saturday at Longview Memorial Stadium.

