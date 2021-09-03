Girls Soccer: Mark Morris has eyes set at the top

The Mark Morris girls soccer team is looking to make waves on the pitch this season. Interim head coach Chris Toms, who will fill in for coach Gary Bennett this season, believes the 2A Greater St. Helens League has some of the best competition, and the Monarchs are looking to stake their claim near the top.
“I think we’re going to compete, I think we’re going to do some damage in this league, which is probably the top league in the state with the way it’s gone historically,” Toms said.
To get closer to the top, the Monarchs need to replace a strong group of graduating seniors, something they’ve grown accustomed to in recent years, but Toms is confident in this year’s senior class.
“We’ve had a good group of seniors that have graduated the last couple years with a lot of talent, but our seniors this year have stepped up so far and we’ve got talent in some spots,” Toms said. “Most of all, we’ve got some players that are just willing to do what needs to be done.
Senior Isa Whiteside will help lead the squad at midfielder, setting the tone for the Monarchs from the center.
“She kind of commands things through the middle of the field,” Toms said. “She’s just a tenacious, ruthless player in the best kind of way.”
Senior Ella Hedlund will be the Monarchs’ leader up front as a forward, with MM’s attack moving through her.
“In some ways it will be kind of a focal point to get the ball to her up top,” Toms said.
Hedlund will be joined by Peyton Blondin and Taylor Wilkinson at forward, two more seniors that will play big roles on the pitch this season.
“Two players with athleticism, speed and they know the game and those two have amazing attitudes and are going to be great leaders for this team,” Toms said.
Senior Katie Beech will also work in at both midfield and forward positions and help the Monarch at multiple spots on the field, Toms said.
Erika Snyder will be manning the goal for Mark Morris. Though the senior may not be the most experienced on the club, she will play one of the most important roles.
“She’s a little bit newer to soccer, but she’s just been a natural and has had a great impact on this team,” Toms said.
In addition to the seniors, the Monarchs have some younger players that will be vital to MM’s success this fall. Juniors Amy Broderius and Madison Scudder will help lock down opposing teams as central defenders and Toms mentioned sophomore Elle Hendrickson as a young player with a pivotal role.
Toms said that the Monarchs’ philosophies will remain the same this year as they had under Bennett. Toms has spent numerous years coaching with Bennett and feels their styles are similar and he doesn’t want to throw a wrench into plans when Bennett returns.
“We’re very similar personalities and character, fortunately that works out pretty well…not a whole lot of change,” Toms said.
Those philosophies will remain unchanged, as with the way the Monarchs plan to line up this year.
“It’s not going to be anything out of the ordinary,” Toms said of MM’s offense. “Our formation might shift a little bit from what we’ve done in the past, but nothing crazy. We’re just going to try to possess the ball and work the ball up the field as best we can.”
Defensively, Toms’ message was clear: “Communicate, communicate, communicate.”
Effort will be a driving factor for Toms as he hopes to see his teams compete at their highest level each game. With their eyes set on finishing near the top of the league, Toms said he could see even more success in the postseason.
“The competitive side of me says we’re getting to the playoffs and we’re going to compete for a state berth,” he said. “We have the potential for that.”