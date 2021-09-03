Girls Soccer: Mark Morris has eyes set at the top

The Mark Morris girls soccer team is looking to make waves on the pitch this season. Interim head coach Chris Toms, who will fill in for coach Gary Bennett this season, believes the 2A Greater St. Helens League has some of the best competition, and the Monarchs are looking to stake their claim near the top.

“I think we’re going to compete, I think we’re going to do some damage in this league, which is probably the top league in the state with the way it’s gone historically,” Toms said.

To get closer to the top, the Monarchs need to replace a strong group of graduating seniors, something they’ve grown accustomed to in recent years, but Toms is confident in this year’s senior class.

“We’ve had a good group of seniors that have graduated the last couple years with a lot of talent, but our seniors this year have stepped up so far and we’ve got talent in some spots,” Toms said. “Most of all, we’ve got some players that are just willing to do what needs to be done.

Senior Isa Whiteside will help lead the squad at midfielder, setting the tone for the Monarchs from the center.

“She kind of commands things through the middle of the field,” Toms said. “She’s just a tenacious, ruthless player in the best kind of way.”