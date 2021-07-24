Girls Soccer: LCC Tournament kicks off in Kalama

KALAMA – High school soccer made its brief and fleeting return to Cowlitz County on Friday, with the first day of LCC’s weekend prep tournament up on the hill.
Five local high schools spanning four classifications – Kelso, Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Castle Rock, and Kalama – are taking part, joined by two separate squads from 1A Montesano and one from 2B Adna.
The weekend provided different opportunities for each team.
At halftime of his side’s matchup against Kelso, R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace gathered his team under the tent and looked around at all of his new faces, welcoming them to high school soccer.
Despite returning all but two players from an underclassman-heavy group last season, Wallace said he’s still lower on numbers than was typically the case before the pandemic. Since the spring, he’s been practicing with a team that includes the eighth graders who will start high school this September, but Friday was their first chance to face a real game situation together.
“Our juniors and seniors have done a really good job of taking in the freshmen, being really good with them, and kind of teaching them what it is to be a Jill,” Wallace said. “I think today was the beginning of kind of a renewal. We’re definitely on the upswing. We’re a young team, and we’re looking forward to the season.”
The Lumberjills opened their weekend with a 5-1 win over an undermanned Hilanders squad. Audrey Zdunich, fresh off a breakout freshman season, bagged a hat trick for three of R.A. Long’s goals.
Once that game wrapped up, Castle Rock took the field for its first matchup, against Kalama, which had lost 3-1 to Mark Morris in the very first contest of the day.
Coach Alyssa Hudson said this is the first year she’s been able to get enough Rockets to play in the LCC Tournament – though the Cowlitz County Fair running at the same time meant nearly all of her starters had to miss at least one game in order to show animals in their pursuit of blue ribbons.
Still, getting her team any game experience at all before the fall is already paying off for her.
“It’s nice to see them a little bit before the season to see what we need to work on,” Hudson said.
And at the same time, the tournament allows her players see those shortcoming as well.
“I have trouble in the summer getting girls committed to show up for outdoor workouts and open field,” Hudson said. “I kind of like that we played in this, because it’s eye-opening to the ones that showed up who are breathing heavy, and they’re like, ‘Oh crap, maybe I should be at workouts and training,’ looking at all these teams that are putting in work.”
On the other side of the touch line, Kalama had no such problems with numbers. The Chinooks brought out 27 players to their own field Friday, including an army of eighth graders still undecided on whether they’ll play middle school volleyball or try out for high school soccer.
“They linked some paces up in space, and that’s an improvement,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “We’ve got to work on control, passing, not getting nervous.”
The eight teams in the tournament were split into two groups – Kalama, Mark Morris, Castle Rock, and one of the Montesano groups in one, and R.A. Long, Kelso, Adna, and the other group of Bulldogs in the other. After two pool play games each Friday, the sides were set to wrap up group play Saturday to finalize seeding, after which the top four teams and bottom four teams would go into separate brackets. The tournament is set to run through Sunday.