Girls Soccer: LCC Tournament kicks off in Kalama

The Lumberjills opened their weekend with a 5-1 win over an undermanned Hilanders squad. Audrey Zdunich, fresh off a breakout freshman season, bagged a hat trick for three of R.A. Long’s goals.

Once that game wrapped up, Castle Rock took the field for its first matchup, against Kalama, which had lost 3-1 to Mark Morris in the very first contest of the day.

Coach Alyssa Hudson said this is the first year she’s been able to get enough Rockets to play in the LCC Tournament – though the Cowlitz County Fair running at the same time meant nearly all of her starters had to miss at least one game in order to show animals in their pursuit of blue ribbons.

Still, getting her team any game experience at all before the fall is already paying off for her.

“It’s nice to see them a little bit before the season to see what we need to work on,” Hudson said.

And at the same time, the tournament allows her players see those shortcoming as well.