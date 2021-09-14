Girls Soccer: Hot start lifts Washougal past Mark Morris

Mark Morris opened 2A Greater St. Helens League play on Tuesday hoping to get started on the right foot as they hosted Washougal at Northlake Field. But the Panthers came in looking to do the same and turned a strong first half into a 4-1 loss for Mark Morris.
The Monarchs controlled the game in the opening minutes, but Washougal caught them off guard to take and early lead.
“We started out the game well, maintaining possession and getting some opportunities to score,” MM interim coach Chris Toms said. “About 15 minutes in, we made a mistake, they got through our back line and came away with a goal.”
The Panthers built off the goal and managed to sneak through to score two more goals in the first half and take a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Facing a shutout, Toms laid out the options for his team at halftime.
“I told the team we could either roll over and die or come back in the second half fighting,” he said.
The Monarchs came out of the break with new energy and played with “grit” after the pep talk. Elle Hedlund finally broke through for the Monarchs. Hedlund made a “great hustle play” and turned a steal into a goal in the 53rd minute to get MM on the board.
After breaking the scoreless stretch, the Monarchs couldn’t piece together enough on offense to find the net again. Meanwhile, the Panthers kept pressing and although MM held up better than they did in the first half, the Panthers scored another goal late in the game to seal the win.
“Small mistakes added up and Washougal did an excellent job of capitalizing on them,” Toms said.
The Monarchs (2-1) didn’t get off the start they were looking for in 2A GSHL play, but there’s still plenty of season left.
“Our league is brutal and this is not the way we wanted to start, but we’re hoping to right the ship on Thursday at Woodland,” Toms said.
Kelso holds off Mountain View
VANCOUVER — The Kelso soccer team started strong early and held off a late charge by the Mountain View Storm on Tuesday to pick up a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League win on the road.
The Hilanders took advantage in the 14th minute with a goal from Skylar Ross to give Kelso a 1-0 lead.
“Our passing was really good,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “It opened up some good shooting chances for our first goal.”
In the 31st minute, it would be the other Ross — Karsyn — who found the net on a free kick as a result of a penalty to extend Kelso’s lead before the end of the first half.
The Hilanders couldn’t replicate their scoring output in the second half, so it would be their defense’s job to hold off the Storm to close out the win. Tara Liebe took that challenge head on from her goalkeeper position as she finished the game with 25 saves.
“It really helped us secure the game,” Tatro said.
Mountain View was able to slip one past Liebe in the 60th minute, but it wouldn’t be enough to climb all the way back.
“Credit to them in being able to pull one back,” Tatro said. “We had to band together as a team and shore up our defense to make sure we could maintain the lead.”
Kelso will get the remainder of the week off and then play host to Skyview on Monday.
R.A. Long falls to Ridgefield on penalty kicks
RIDGEFIELD — It took a long time to declare a winner in R.A. Long’s matchup with Ridgefield on Tuesday night. After 80 minutes of regulation and another 10 in overtime, neither team was able to put the ball in the net and the match had to be settled on penalties. Ultimately, it was the Spudders that took home the win in the 2A Greater St. Helens League opener as they finished off the Jills 4-3.
“Once we wipe away the initial stink of what happened tonight, I think we’ll continue to see belief in this program,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said.
In order to get to the penalties, the Jills had to get the feel for some lineup changes that were made to account for injuries and close contact quarantines.
“We had to make some tactical adjustments due to being a bit shorthanded, and a few of the girls had to figure out new positions on the fly,” Wallace said. “But we clawed for every inch of space and didn’t concede a goal.”
Kendra Chapin manned the net for the Jills and had six saves to keep the Spudders scoreless, many of which coming in crucial moments of the game.
Emily Anderson helped manage Chapin’s workload as a defender against a “disciplined attack” from Ridgefield.
Going into penalties in hostile territory, Wallace’s team didn’t shy away from the challenge.
“They had a very intense student section, so there was definitely a lot of pressure,” he said. “I saw a lot of girls step up and want to take PKs in that atmosphere and that showed a lot of heart and showed a lot of guts in the face of adversity.”
The Jills missed two kicks in the penalties, one careening off the crossbar, to allow the Spudders to take control.
Overall, R.A. Long (2-1) can ride into their next game at home against Washougal on Thursday with their heads held high.
Beavers blanked by Eagles
VANCOUVER — The Woodland girls soccer team got shut out for the second time to start the season, losing 5-0 to Hudson’s Bay on the road.
Sophia Speranza led the defensive effort from between the sticks for the Beavers, finishing with seven saves.
Woodland (0-2) will host Mark Morris on Thursday.