Girls Soccer: Hot start lifts Washougal past Mark Morris

“It really helped us secure the game,” Tatro said.

Mountain View was able to slip one past Liebe in the 60th minute, but it wouldn’t be enough to climb all the way back.

“Credit to them in being able to pull one back,” Tatro said. “We had to band together as a team and shore up our defense to make sure we could maintain the lead.”

Kelso will get the remainder of the week off and then play host to Skyview on Monday.

R.A. Long falls to Ridgefield on penalty kicks

RIDGEFIELD — It took a long time to declare a winner in R.A. Long’s matchup with Ridgefield on Tuesday night. After 80 minutes of regulation and another 10 in overtime, neither team was able to put the ball in the net and the match had to be settled on penalties. Ultimately, it was the Spudders that took home the win in the 2A Greater St. Helens League opener as they finished off the Jills 4-3.

“Once we wipe away the initial stink of what happened tonight, I think we’ll continue to see belief in this program,” RAL coach Taylor Wallace said.

In order to get to the penalties, the Jills had to get the feel for some lineup changes that were made to account for injuries and close contact quarantines.