Girls Soccer: Everyone's a winner at LCC prep soccer tournament

KALAMA — Mark Morris fell one goal shy of Montesano in a 2-1 loss in the championship game of LCC’s prep tournament on Sunday. R.A. Long was also in action and took home a win in the fourth place game of the tournament as they shut out Adna 2-0.
Up first on the pitch was Kelso, who played against Kalama in the lone area-only showdown of the day. The Hilanders controlled the ball from start to finale and took home a fifth place finish with a 2-0 win. Octavio Rodriguez, who served as Kelso’s coach for the tournament for the home team, could see the improvement from game one to game five.
“From the first game to now, I see more passing, more communication and we’re a bit more aggressive going forward playing offensively and defensively,” Rodriguez said.
Kelso managed to shake off losses in their first two games of the tournament to finish on a high note with three consecutive wins.
After Kelso and Kalama, R.A. Long was up next against Adna in a battle for third place. Audrey Zdunich, who started the tournament with a hat trick against Kelso, wasted no time in getting a leg up on the Pirates as she found the net just 30 seconds into the match to give the Jills a 1-0 lead. On the heels of a 1-0 loss to Mark Morris on Saturday night, RAL coach Taylor Wallace was happy to see the quick bounce back from his players.
“For me, it was a great sign that our girls can take a shot on the chin and pick themselves up really quickly and understand that it’s a new game, new day and we’re here to win,” Wallace said.
RAL added to its lead in the 24th minute with another goal off the foot of Alice Anderson to give the Jills a 2-0 lead at the half. RAL didn’t manage to score in the second half, but they played strong defense over the final 40 minutes to hold the Pirates scoreless and secure the shutout win.
Then came the title game where Mark Morris took on Montesano. The Monarchs were outnumbered early, after a red card in the opening minutes forced them to play with only 10 on the pitch for the remainder of the game.
Despite playing at a disadvantage, the Monarchs struck first in the eighth minute as Katie Beech stuck with a ball that bounced off the goalkeepers hands to guide the ball into the net with a touch of her foot and give MM a 1-0 lead.
Montesano came on strong near the end of the half to even the score at one apiece on a well-placed shot in the top left corner of the net. The Bulldogs pressed after the goal to try to sneak another through, but MM goalie Taylor Wilkinson held them off.
Montesano finally found the net for the go-ahead goal on a ball that just snuck between the diving arms of Wilkinson in the 38th minute to take the 2-1 advantage.
Mark Morris had two great looks at the goal across the remainder of the game, but both caromed off the right post as the Bulldogs held off MM’s pressured attempts to even the game.
MM coach Gary Bennett was proud of the way his team responded after losing a player early in the match.
“Anytime you’ve got adversity and you lose a player and you’re down 10 to 11, and you can battle and battle and battle and still get opportunities, it’s a good thing,” Bennett said. “Looking forward, we’ve got heart and you can’t coach that that much.”
The tournament as a whole wrapped up as all eight teams finished with five games played. Tournament director and former LCC head soccer coach Harlan Cruser said each team was promised an equal amount of games and noted that goal of the tournament wasn’t necessarily about crowning a champion.
“(The goal was) to give the coaches an opportunity to look at any player that’s eligible to play in their school, without being forced to have a highly competitive situation,” Cruser said. “It doesn’t matter who wins. This is more for the coaches than it is for anything.”
The coaches all agreed that they were able to learn more about their squads in the weeks before they take the field for tryouts in late August.
Bennett said the tournament gave him an opportunity to get a look at some of the incoming freshman on their roster and see how they would fit on the team.
“It’s huge,” Bennett said. “We can’t touch them, soccer-wise, until tryouts. So this is a great opportunity to bring them together and see what we’ve got going forward and see what we need to work on.”
Wallace experimented with his formations to get an idea about how different groups of players would fare on the field together.
“I was just trying to find the right combinations and that’s what this tournament is all about,” he said. “It’s a good chance to see my kids and I have good groups of kids coming from different clubs.”
Both Bennett and Wallace said that stamina and endurance would be key to focus on once practice starts since most players weren’t quite in game shape over the weekend.
Rodriguez won’t be manning the Kelso team in the fall and the Hilanders were low on numbers for the tournament, but he said the experience was still valuable for the program.
“I think it does help as a group to get better and be prepared for the fall,” he said.
All in all, regardless of the success of each team, Cruser was pleased with the results of the tournament.
“It’s a win for everybody really,” he said. “Even the teams that are losing are winning.”