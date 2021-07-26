Girls Soccer: Everyone's a winner at LCC prep soccer tournament

Mark Morris had two great looks at the goal across the remainder of the game, but both caromed off the right post as the Bulldogs held off MM’s pressured attempts to even the game.

MM coach Gary Bennett was proud of the way his team responded after losing a player early in the match.

“Anytime you’ve got adversity and you lose a player and you’re down 10 to 11, and you can battle and battle and battle and still get opportunities, it’s a good thing,” Bennett said. “Looking forward, we’ve got heart and you can’t coach that that much.”

The tournament as a whole wrapped up as all eight teams finished with five games played. Tournament director and former LCC head soccer coach Harlan Cruser said each team was promised an equal amount of games and noted that goal of the tournament wasn’t necessarily about crowning a champion.

“(The goal was) to give the coaches an opportunity to look at any player that’s eligible to play in their school, without being forced to have a highly competitive situation,” Cruser said. “It doesn’t matter who wins. This is more for the coaches than it is for anything.”

The coaches all agreed that they were able to learn more about their squads in the weeks before they take the field for tryouts in late August.