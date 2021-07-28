 Skip to main content
Girls Soccer All-League teams
Girls Soccer All-League teams

Chloe Harris header

Mark Morris senior Chloe Harris heads a ball toward goal against R.A. Long on Thursday, Feb. 18, at Northlake Elementary School. On Tuesday, March 9, Harris scored three goals as the Monarchs defeated Fort Vancouver 10-1.

 Josh Kirshenbaum, The Daily News

2A Greater St. Helens League

First Team

Lauren Snedeker (Washougal)

Kendall McGraw (Hockinson)

Elizabeth Farley (Ridgefield)

Reggie Griffith (Columbia River)

Kelli Krsul (Ridgefield)

Grace Abbott (Hockinson)

Chloe Harris (Mark Morris)

Madeline Barker (R.A. Long)

Jissel Valencia (Columbia River)

Kati Waggoner (Hockinson)

Lauren Rabus (Washougal)

Emersyn Finn (Woodland)

Second Team

Sydney Johnson (Columbia River)

Ellie Seekins (Hockinson)

Ava Kruckenberg (Ridgefield)

Andi Buckley (Columbia River)

Claire Jones (Ridgefield)

Kathryn Chapin (R.A. Long)

Amanda Jeschke (Hockinson)

Macie Balkan (Mark Morris)

Mackenzie Dewey (Ridgefield)

Madison Fierst (R.A. Long)

Ella Morris (Washougal)

Roz Holt (Hudson’s Bay)

Central 2B South

Player of the Year: Melanie Martinez (Kalama)

Offensive MVP: Marina Smith (Toledo)

Defensive MVP: Joscelin Escalera (Onalaska)

First team

GK: Alex Cleveland-Barrera (Onalaska)

Def: Jaycee Talley (Onalaska)

Def: Brooke Milohov (Kalama)

Def: Hannah Miller (Stevenson)

Mid: Josie Brandenburg (Kalama)

Mid: Kaylin Plancarte (Toledo)

Mid: Cassie MacNab (Stevenson)

Mid: Callie Lawrence (Onalaska)

For: Brooklyn Sandridge (Onalaska)

For: Rose Dillon (Toledo)

For: Cece Russ (Onalaska)

Second team

GK: Jade Maymire (Stevenson)

Def: Dylan Zigler (Onalaska)

Def: Haley Anderson (Toledo)

Def: Vanessa Rodriguez (Toledo)

Def: Ava Beck (Kalama)

Mid: Briza Gallegos (Toledo)

Mid: Haliegh Swofford (Toutle Lake)

Mid: Gabriela Cruz (Winlock)

Mid: Ruby Jackson (Kalama)

For: Sierra Music (Stevenson)

For: Kailey Shipley (Kalama)

For: Angela Gil Munoz (Winlock)

Local Honorable Mention

Maija Reinbold (Toutle Lake)

Azhia Camps (Winlock)

