Girls Soccer All-League teams

2A Greater St. Helens League
First Team
Lauren Snedeker (Washougal)
Kendall McGraw (Hockinson)
Elizabeth Farley (Ridgefield)
Reggie Griffith (Columbia River)
Kelli Krsul (Ridgefield)
Grace Abbott (Hockinson)
Chloe Harris (Mark Morris)
Madeline Barker (R.A. Long)
Jissel Valencia (Columbia River)
Kati Waggoner (Hockinson)
Lauren Rabus (Washougal)
Emersyn Finn (Woodland)
Second Team
Sydney Johnson (Columbia River)
Ellie Seekins (Hockinson)
Ava Kruckenberg (Ridgefield)
Andi Buckley (Columbia River)
Claire Jones (Ridgefield)
Kathryn Chapin (R.A. Long)
Amanda Jeschke (Hockinson)
Macie Balkan (Mark Morris)
Mackenzie Dewey (Ridgefield)
Madison Fierst (R.A. Long)
Ella Morris (Washougal)
Roz Holt (Hudson’s Bay)
Central 2B South
Player of the Year: Melanie Martinez (Kalama)
Offensive MVP: Marina Smith (Toledo)
Defensive MVP: Joscelin Escalera (Onalaska)
First team
GK: Alex Cleveland-Barrera (Onalaska)
Def: Jaycee Talley (Onalaska)
Def: Brooke Milohov (Kalama)
Def: Hannah Miller (Stevenson)
Mid: Josie Brandenburg (Kalama)
Mid: Kaylin Plancarte (Toledo)
Mid: Cassie MacNab (Stevenson)
Mid: Callie Lawrence (Onalaska)
For: Brooklyn Sandridge (Onalaska)
For: Rose Dillon (Toledo)
For: Cece Russ (Onalaska)
Second team
GK: Jade Maymire (Stevenson)
Def: Dylan Zigler (Onalaska)
Def: Haley Anderson (Toledo)
Def: Vanessa Rodriguez (Toledo)
Def: Ava Beck (Kalama)
Mid: Briza Gallegos (Toledo)
Mid: Haliegh Swofford (Toutle Lake)
Mid: Gabriela Cruz (Winlock)
Mid: Ruby Jackson (Kalama)
For: Sierra Music (Stevenson)
For: Kailey Shipley (Kalama)
For: Angela Gil Munoz (Winlock)
Local Honorable Mention
Maija Reinbold (Toutle Lake)
Azhia Camps (Winlock)