 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Girls Golf roundup

Girls Golf roundup: Woodland loses to La Center by just two shots

  • 0
Golf stock photo from Mint Valley

A green flag flaps in a mild wind at Mint Valley Golf Course.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

WOODLAND — The Woodland girls golf team came up short by the slimmest of margins Tuesday, falling to La Center 216-218 at Lewis River.

Zoe Jouwsma led all golfers on the course, finishing at 8-over 43 on the par-35 course. Behind her for Woodland, Kara Conditt and Lucy Sams both came in at 58, and Brooklyn Gaston was right behind them at 59.

Woodland is set to get its first 2A Greater St. Helens League test next Tuesday, when it takes on Hockinson.

Kelso gets first win of season

RIDGEFIELD — The Kelso girls golf team earned its first victory of the spring, beating Battle Ground 19-15 in a match played with Stableford scoring.

Mallory Scruggs led the Hilanders with seven points, Emma Ramey had five, Vivian Nguyen had four, and Khloe Palmer had three.

Kelso will return home to Three Rivers to host Heritage on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson to miss Masters for first time in 28 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News