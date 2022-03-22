Girls Golf roundup: Woodland loses to La Center by just two shots

WOODLAND — The Woodland girls golf team came up short by the slimmest of margins Tuesday, falling to La Center 216-218 at Lewis River.

Zoe Jouwsma led all golfers on the course, finishing at 8-over 43 on the par-35 course. Behind her for Woodland, Kara Conditt and Lucy Sams both came in at 58, and Brooklyn Gaston was right behind them at 59.

Woodland is set to get its first 2A Greater St. Helens League test next Tuesday, when it takes on Hockinson.

Kelso gets first win of season

RIDGEFIELD — The Kelso girls golf team earned its first victory of the spring, beating Battle Ground 19-15 in a match played with Stableford scoring.

Mallory Scruggs led the Hilanders with seven points, Emma Ramey had five, Vivian Nguyen had four, and Khloe Palmer had three.

Kelso will return home to Three Rivers to host Heritage on Thursday.

