Girls Golf roundup: Trice, Beavers finish second at 2A GSHL Championship

Woodland’s Rayleah Trice just barely missed on on an individual crown, and the Beavers came even closer to the team title, but both fell just short, settling for second at the 2A Greater St. Helens League girls golf championship at Mint Valley on Monday.

Trice finished the course on 84 shots, just three behind winner Karlyn Gomez out of Columbia River. The Rapids came through to put all six of their golfers in the top 20, and wound up beating the Beavers for the team championship by two points, 119-117.

Erin Madsen had the second-best day on the course for Woodland, finishing in eighth place at 96. Two shots behind her came Zoe Jouwsma, who finished ninth. Addie Landrigan shot 112 to finish 16th, one stroke and one place ahead of Karalynn Conditt. Lucy Sams rounded out the Beavers’ card in a three-way tie for 23rd place on 119.

Mark Morris finished in sixth place as a team. Valorie Worden led the Monarchs at 103 to finish 12th, Ava Escudero tied for 23rd at 119, and Madeline Pospichal finished 26th on 120.

R.A. Long finished seventh out of seven teams, completely due to the fact that Harli Witham was the only Lumberjill on the course. She finished tied with Pospichal for 26th on 120 strokes.