Girls Golf: Logan competes at 1A districts, Jills take on Spudders

R.A. Long’s three-person golf team was cut down to two Thursday, but that was more or less the plan all along.

Laynee Logan, a freshman at Castle Rock who competes with the Lumberjills during the regular season, was off representing the Rockets at the 1A District tournament at Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma, where she carded a 113 on Day 1.

Meanwhile, her two teammates from R.A. Long hosted Ridgefield at Mint Valley. Harli Witham shot a 63, while Morgan Brazier shot 40 on the par-3 course.

Logan is set to continue play at the District tournament, while Witham and Brazier will gear up for the 2A Greater St. Helens League tournament beginning Monday at Mint Valley.

