 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls Golf: Logan competes at 1A districts, Jills take on Spudders
0 comments
alert
Girls Golf

Girls Golf: Logan competes at 1A districts, Jills take on Spudders

{{featured_button_text}}
Golf stock photo from Mint Valley

A green flag flaps in a mild wind at Mint Valley Golf Course.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

R.A. Long’s three-person golf team was cut down to two Thursday, but that was more or less the plan all along.

Laynee Logan, a freshman at Castle Rock who competes with the Lumberjills during the regular season, was off representing the Rockets at the 1A District tournament at Oaksridge Golf Course in Elma, where she carded a 113 on Day 1.

Meanwhile, her two teammates from R.A. Long hosted Ridgefield at Mint Valley. Harli Witham shot a 63, while Morgan Brazier shot 40 on the par-3 course.

Logan is set to continue play at the District tournament, while Witham and Brazier will gear up for the 2A Greater St. Helens League tournament beginning Monday at Mint Valley.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News