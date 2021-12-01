Girls Bowling: Mark Morris narrowly edges Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris girls bowling team edged out Fort Vancouver by just 35 pins on Tuesday at Hazel Dell Lanes as the Monarchs downed the Trappers 1,977-1,942.

Mahalia Perkins rolled the best score for the Monarchs. After a 158 in her first game, Perkins posted a 190 in the second game lead MM and post the third highest score of the match with a 348.

Natalia Breeden finished with a 341 to help MM, posting a high score of 182 in her second game. Brooklynn Dillinger and Jordyn Lambert each tallied a score of 324 as Dillinger finished with a 171 in game two and Lambert posted her best score of 166 in her opening game.

Elise Aguirre finished with a 304 for MM and player her best at the start with a 166 in game one.

The Monarchs needed to finish strong as they led by just 22 pins heading into the combined baker games featuring all bowlers. The Monarchs combined to roll a 179 and a 159 to beat both Fort Vancouver scores of 167 and 156 and seal the win.

Fort’s Erin Narvasa was the match’s high scorer with a 380 individual score and Rose Ugbinada finished rolled a 200 in her opening game for the highest single game score of the match.

Mark Morris will be back home against Hudson’s Bay on Thursday at Triangle Bowl.

