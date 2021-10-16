Younger Lindstrom leads Naselle past Vernonia

VERNONIA, Ore. — Freshman quarterback Jacob Lindstrom continued the torrid start to his career under center at Naselle, leading the Comets to a 70-35 win over Vernonia in a short-notice matchup.
Lindstrom, who’s spent most of the season at quarterback for Naselle with Joey Strange dealing with an injury, went 10-for-14 through the air for 223 yards, and added 47 more on the ground.
“He had a heck of a game,” first-year Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said. “He dropped in some beautiful passes. He really played well, he ran well, he led the team well. He played well beyond his years of experience.”
McNulty said the Comets came into the game wanting to throw the ball more than they usually do; normally the option is enough to beat most 1B teams in their district, but the coaching staff wanted to start honing the air attack for the postseason. Naselle’s freshman quarterback took advantage, throwing for five touchdowns as the Comets built up a huge lead.
And while Jacob Lindstrom isn’t quite the runner Strange is — and McNulty really wants to keep his backup from getting hurt as well — the freshman started the scoring on the night with a 40-yard touchdown run, and had another long score called back for a penalty.
“He just made the right reads and ended up keeping the ball,” McNulty said. “We call him ‘Crazy Legs’ because you can’t really tell where he’s going, and then all of a sudden he’s there. He does a nice job, he’s exciting to watch. And it helps having a backfield of (Jason) Harman and his brother.”
Speaking of those backfield mates, junior Kolten Lindstrom broke off touchdown runs of 58 and 43 yards en route to a 181-yard night on seven carries. He also caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Harman added 57 rushing yards and 79 receiving yards — and two of his three catches also found the end zone.
Trent Stephens led the Naselle receivers with 97 yards on three catches, and Craig Reitz had two receptions for 38 yards and the final touchdown of the night.
And once the scoring started for Naselle, it didn’t stop; the Comets found the end zone five times in a 40-point second quarter that made it 54-23 at halftime.
“One of the things I’m learning about 8-man is that it can snowball in a hurry,” McNulty said.
At halftime, the Vernonia staff asked McNulty if the Comets would be willing to move to 11-man football when the Loggers had the ball. Still, the Naselle defense — with three more players on the field than normal — held Vernonia to just 12 points in the second half.
“We hadn’t practiced any 11-man at all defensively, so we were throwing things together, but the kids did fine,” McNulty said.
Naselle (4-1) is currently scheduled to take on Oakville next week.