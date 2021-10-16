Younger Lindstrom leads Naselle past Vernonia

VERNONIA, Ore. — Freshman quarterback Jacob Lindstrom continued the torrid start to his career under center at Naselle, leading the Comets to a 70-35 win over Vernonia in a short-notice matchup.

Lindstrom, who’s spent most of the season at quarterback for Naselle with Joey Strange dealing with an injury, went 10-for-14 through the air for 223 yards, and added 47 more on the ground.

“He had a heck of a game,” first-year Naselle coach Kevin McNulty said. “He dropped in some beautiful passes. He really played well, he ran well, he led the team well. He played well beyond his years of experience.”

McNulty said the Comets came into the game wanting to throw the ball more than they usually do; normally the option is enough to beat most 1B teams in their district, but the coaching staff wanted to start honing the air attack for the postseason. Naselle’s freshman quarterback took advantage, throwing for five touchdowns as the Comets built up a huge lead.

And while Jacob Lindstrom isn’t quite the runner Strange is — and McNulty really wants to keep his backup from getting hurt as well — the freshman started the scoring on the night with a 40-yard touchdown run, and had another long score called back for a penalty.