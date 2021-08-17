TDN’s 2020-21 All-Area Football Team

LB: David Garcia, Castle Rock

Garcia made the most of a transition from running back to left guard where he reinforced his love for hitting hard. He then took that skill and turned into a bone rattling linebacker for the Rockets with 33 tackles (1.5 for a loss), two interceptions, three deflections and one touchdown in five games. He was a First Team selection as a guard and linebacker in the 1A TriCo.

LB: Joey Strange, Naselle

The junior Strange was a 1st Team selection at running back and linebacker last season in the 1B Pac-5. In six games he tallied 49 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

“Joey has been our best cover man as both a corner or outside linebacker. He’s also not afraid to lay the lumber to anyone entering his area,” retired Naselle coach Jeff Eaton said.

DB: Gage “Moose” Kotera, R.A. Long

Kotera was the man on both ends of the misery whip for the Lumberjacks this season, stepping in at quarterback when asked to do so and flying around the secondary as opponents tried to torch R.A. Long on the scoreboard.

“Moose was a passionate leader and a force on defense,” R.A. Long coach Jon Barker said. “He was always around the ball and rallying to the pile.”