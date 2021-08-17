TDN’s 2020-21 All-Area Football Team

Coach of the Year:
Jeff Eaton, Naselle
Coach Eaton went out in a blaze of glory in his 32nd and final season calling the shots on the sideline for Naselle Comets football.
Eaton took a band of brothers who bonded over big hits and ran the table on their 2020-21 schedule, finishing 6-0 with a District title to their credit. If not for the abbreviated winter/spring slate brought on by COVID-19 there’s no telling just how many wins the Comets might have rattled off. During the games they did play the Naselle gridiron squad outscored its opponents 318-48, including beatdowns of former Central 2B League members Mossyrock (46-0, Week 1) and Winlock (38-14, Week 2) in their first bitter taste of the 8-man game.
“If you could do bull-ring anymore I probably wouldn’t do it with my guys because they’d knock each other out,” Naselle coach Jeff Eaton said after the victory over Winlock on Feb 20.
“They love to hit whenever they get a chance, and it’s all of them.”
Offensive MVP:
Jonah McGary, Castle Rock, Lineman
McGary led the way for a fearsome Castle Rock attack last season.
A senior with a propsensity to push his foes around and then lorde over them like a laughing bulldozer, McGary helped clear the way for 1,200 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns in five games while allowing zero sacks.“Wehn we needed yards we ran behind him,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said.
The Rockets’ biggest body also made life difficult for opposing offenses as a nose-tackle where he racked up 14 tackles (4.5 for a loss), one sack and tallied three deflections. He was the 1A TriCo Lineman of the Year.
Defensive MVP:
Ashden Niemeyer, Linebacker
Niemeyer was another two-way force who liked to make the pads clap no matter the circumstances.
As a middle linebacker Niemeyer earned 2B East-West All-League honors by turning in double-digit tackle performances with a flair for the dramatic. Take for example his output in a 47-7 win over the former 1A TriCo members from Stevenson. In that game the senior tallied 11 tackles and two interceptions.
“It helps with the mentality that we hit people because he hits people,” then Wahkiakum coach Eric Hansen said after the Stevenson game on March 5.
Those efforts helped the Mules to a 5-0 regular season record where they outscored their foes 243-21.
All-Area Offense
QB: Jackson Esary, Kalama
Kalama managed just a 2-3 record last season but that came against arguably the toughess schedule in the 2B ranks, and with 220 points on the board in five games the losses were certainly not a reflection on the quality of the Chinooks’ signal caller. Along the way Esary earned 2B North-South offensive MVP honors in his junior year by slinging 11 TDs for 1,105 yards while rushing for 610 yards and eight more touchdowns.
RB: Jimmy Strange, Naselle
A 1st Team 1B Pac-5 selection as a running back and linebacker, the senior Strange helped Naselle run away with the District crown. On the road to perfection he rushed 65 times for 782 yards and a dozen touchdowns. He also hauled in 13 passes for 316 yards and three TDs.
“He has a confidence that the other players see and it rubs off on them,” retired Naselle coach Jeff Eaton said.
RB: Jake Leitz, Wahkiakum
In Wahkiakum’s season-opener at Toutle Lake the visitor’s ran away with a 61-0 win on what was perhaps the muddiest field since Noah’s arc ran aground after the Great Flood. In that game Leitz scored three TDs with 130 rushing yards on just seven carries.
The rest of the season followed a similar blueprint for Leitz as the Mules finished the regular season undefeated and he landed on the 2B East-West All-League squad as a 1st Team linebacker and the Offensive MVP.
RB: Davin Kinsman, Toledo
Kinsman helped Toledo to a 4-2 overall record by carrying the ball 107 times for 773 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a 1st Team selection in the 2B North-South on offense and a 2nd Team member as a linebacker.
WR: Max Cox, Kalama
Cox was a dynamic part of the Chinooks’ air attack last season, hauling in 300 receiving yards and catching four touchdown passes. He was a 2nd Team 2B North-South selection at wideout.
WR: Jack Doerty, Kalama
Kalama gave defenses fits last season and Doerty was his quarterback’s favorite target, totaling 500 receiving yards with 200 rushing yards and four TDs for good measure. He was a 1st Team All-League pick in the 2B North-South.
OL: Clay Lindbergh, Kelso
Lindbergh was a two-way starter for Kelso as the Hilanders battled their way through the 3A/4A GSHL. A tough player known for his fire Lindbergh moved around the field to fill in as needed as Kelso went 2-4 in the short season.
OL: Brady Phillips, Kelso
Phillips was another two-way starter for the K-Town gridiron squad. Kelso coach Steve Amrine called him the “foundation of our front on both offense and defense; Explosive and strong (he) plays with an incredible motor.”
OL: Jason Bowman, Woodland
A 1st Team All-League lineman in the 2A GSHL, Bowman started at left tackle for the Beavers in every game since his freshman year. A four-time All-League lineman, Woodland coach Mike Woodward believes he was one of the best two-way players in the league with a dedication to the weight room and classroom.
“The kind of kid you want to marry your daughter,” Woodward said.
OL: Gunnar Henthorn, Mark Morris
Henthorn helped to hold down the front line for the Monarchs in the face of blitzing linebackers and slobber-knocker linemen. Those efforts landed Henthorn on the 2A GSHL All-League 1st Team as the Monarchs compiled a record of 2-4.
OL: Grant Kincaid, Castle Rock
A transfer from Battle Ground, Kincaid earned the trust of the red and white Rockets right away with his fireproof play on the line. That dependability landed him on the 1A TriCo All-League 2nd Team.
“Grant is a player that is very coachable and a great team player. Anything we asked of him, he did,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said.
All-Area Defense
DL: Landon Gardner, Castle Rock
In his junior campaign Gardner was tabbed as the 1A TriCo Defensive Player of the Year. In just three games he tallied 25 tackles (7.5 of those went for a loss), along with three sacks and one forced fumble.
“With his speed and strength he put a lot of pressure on the right tackle and QB when it came to passing,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said.
DL: Daniel Holt, Naselle
Holt helped the Comets hold their opponents in check all season, recording 35 tackles with five sacks and two fumble recoveries. A starter on offense as a guard as well, his speed created matchup problems on both sides of the ball and he was a 1B Pac-5 1st Team selection on offense and defense.
DL: Michael Karchesky, Woodland
Karchesky was a 1st Team defensive lineman on the 2A GSHL All-League Team and he earned an All-World assessment from Woodland coach Mike Woodward.
“Looks and plays like a mix of Blackbeard and Paul Bunyan,” Woodward said. “Maybe the most dominant interior defensive lineman in the GSHL.”
LB: Tim Sears, Mark Morris
Sears was 2nd Team linebacker selection on the 2A GSHL All-League squad after handling the bulk of the midlevel responsibilities for the Monarchs last season. Over six games Sears notched 32 tackles (8 for a loss), two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception.
LB: Daeton Lofgren, Woodland
Lofgren earned 1st Team linebacker honors in the 2A GSHL after helping the Beavers patrol the gridiron from sideline to sideline last season. He was also team captain and team MVP for Woodland.
“(The) best all-around player I’ve coached since Tyler Flanagan,” Woodland coach Mike Woodward said. “You’ll be hard pressed to find a better two-way player returning to our league this coming fall.”
LB: David Garcia, Castle Rock
Garcia made the most of a transition from running back to left guard where he reinforced his love for hitting hard. He then took that skill and turned into a bone rattling linebacker for the Rockets with 33 tackles (1.5 for a loss), two interceptions, three deflections and one touchdown in five games. He was a First Team selection as a guard and linebacker in the 1A TriCo.
LB: Joey Strange, Naselle
The junior Strange was a 1st Team selection at running back and linebacker last season in the 1B Pac-5. In six games he tallied 49 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.
“Joey has been our best cover man as both a corner or outside linebacker. He’s also not afraid to lay the lumber to anyone entering his area,” retired Naselle coach Jeff Eaton said.
DB: Gage “Moose” Kotera, R.A. Long
Kotera was the man on both ends of the misery whip for the Lumberjacks this season, stepping in at quarterback when asked to do so and flying around the secondary as opponents tried to torch R.A. Long on the scoreboard.
“Moose was a passionate leader and a force on defense,” R.A. Long coach Jon Barker said. “He was always around the ball and rallying to the pile.”
The young man they call “Moose” completed 15 of 35 passes on the season for four TDs. He also rushed for a score and caught six passes. On defense he notched 22 solo tackles (40 total) with two deflections and an interception.
DB: Carlo Arceo-Hansen, Toledo
Arceo-Hansen was a 1st Team selection for the 2B North-South on both offense and defense. As a cornerback he tallied 48 tackles with three sacks and an interception. On offense the senior deployed his basketball prowess to haul in passes to the tune of 402 yards and five TDs as tight end.
DB: Colby Cooper, Kelso
In his second season as a two-way starter Cooper proved his merit out near the sidelines on both sides of the ball.
“Really smart football player... the QB of our defense,” Kelso coach Steve Amrine said. “Solid, shifty, great hands and balance as a wide receiver.”
DB: Jacob Marley, Toledo
Cheese Town’s jovial captain and noted podcast host, Marley excelled on both sides of the line of scrimmage for Toledo last season. As a strong safety he tallied 9.5 sacks as Toledo toiled with the top 2B teams in the region week in and week out.
All-Purpose: Deacon Dietz, Mark Morris
Dietz put on a show wherever he lined up on the field. Whether it was catching passes, taking handoffs, receiving kicks or going step-for-step with opposing defenses, the sophomore showed he’s on the short list of premier athletes in the area.
With 1,297 all-purpose yards, Dietz was a 1st Team All-League selection to the 2A GSHL offense. That total included 583 rushing yards, 524 receiving yards and 190 yards on kick returns. He also snagged four interceptions and got his helmet in on 28 tackles for the Monarchs.
All-Purpose: Wyatt Partridge, Castle Rock
The Co-Offensive MVP of the 1A TriCo last season, Partridge also earned 1st Team marks for his kick returning efforts for the Rockets. In just three games, he tallied 550 yards of offense with seven touchdowns.
“Wyatt is a special player. Every time he touched the ball at running back everyone thought touchdown,” Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring said. “Wyatt was about the team and always gave the team credit. With his success he just saw team success.”