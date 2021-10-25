 Skip to main content
Swofford's big game broke state 8-man record
1B Football

Nolan Swofford Winlock football

Winlock tailback Nolan Swofford keeps a defender at arm's length before bursting for one of his three touchdown runs in the Cardinals' 63-34 win over Muckleshoot Tribal on Sept. 11.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

The Winlock football team knew senior tailback Nolan Swofford’s 369-yard performance in an 84-48 win at Chief Leschi last Friday broke the school single-game record. But over the weekend, it came out that he had written his name into the state history books as well.

Swofford’s 66 total points — 10 rushing touchdowns, along with three two-point conversions — sits alone as the most ever scored by one player in a Washington high school 8-man football game. He also tied the single-game record for touchdowns scored.

Previously, the single-game record had been 64 points, done twice, by Lopez Island’s Tommy Kramer in 2011 and Colton’s Chris Wolf in 2019.

Swofford broke the record in the fourth quarter, on a 23-yard run that he wasn’t even supposed to be in on.

“I tried to pull him out, but Neal (Patching) ended up cramping, so we had to shuffle, had him back in there, and he ended up popping another one,” Winlock coach Ernie Samples said on Friday.

Before that, Swofford had reached the end zone nine times in the first three quarters, from 49, 38, 5, 39, 19, 37, 10, 1, 49, and 36 yards. He also ran in a pair of two-point conversions, and caught a conversion pass from Patching.

All in all, the Chief Leschi defense managed to keep Swofford out of the end zone just seven times.

Winlock is scheduled to wrap up its regular season at home against Ocosta.

