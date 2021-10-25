Swofford's big game broke state 8-man record

The Winlock football team knew senior tailback Nolan Swofford’s 369-yard performance in an 84-48 win at Chief Leschi last Friday broke the school single-game record. But over the weekend, it came out that he had written his name into the state history books as well.

Swofford’s 66 total points — 10 rushing touchdowns, along with three two-point conversions — sits alone as the most ever scored by one player in a Washington high school 8-man football game. He also tied the single-game record for touchdowns scored.

Previously, the single-game record had been 64 points, done twice, by Lopez Island’s Tommy Kramer in 2011 and Colton’s Chris Wolf in 2019.

Swofford broke the record in the fourth quarter, on a 23-yard run that he wasn’t even supposed to be in on.

“I tried to pull him out, but Neal (Patching) ended up cramping, so we had to shuffle, had him back in there, and he ended up popping another one,” Winlock coach Ernie Samples said on Friday.

Before that, Swofford had reached the end zone nine times in the first three quarters, from 49, 38, 5, 39, 19, 37, 10, 1, 49, and 36 yards. He also ran in a pair of two-point conversions, and caught a conversion pass from Patching.