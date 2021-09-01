Swofford back in action to lead 8-man Cardinals

WINLOCK — Nolan Swofford’s first season starring in eight-man football lasted exactly three quarters.
With Winlock opening its season against the reigning State runners-up from Naselle after snow nixxed the Cardinals’ original Week 1 game, Swofford spent the first half and third quarter reeling in catches and racking up yards against some of the hardest 1B hitters Washington has to offer, and thrived. The Cardinals’ go-to-man caught six passes for 79 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown from Payton Sickles that cut Naselle’s lead to one possession.
Then, the junior took one too many hard hits, and it all ended before the final whistle blew. A nasty broken wrist required surgery, ending Swofford’s season prematurely, and with it, the best part of Winlock’s chances to make a big statement in their new league.
Now, Swofford is back, with a full season to be the star on the horizon, and head coach Ernie Samples is ready to go all-in with his bruising running back and linebacker.
“It’s his last hurrah, so hopefully he goes out with a bang,” Samples said. “But I plan on him being our main man on offense and on defense.”
Swofford’s winter ‘21 season was a painful encapsulation of how the month-long slate went for Winlock: injury-marred, and much too short to accurately determine whether it went well or not. The Cardinals blew out an overmatched Northwest Christian team, then were mauled by Mossyrock after they lost Sickles to injury as well.
Then just like that, it was all over.
But with starters returning at most of the skill positions — this time with at least some experience in eight-man football — Samples is hoping that those three spring games can be a sort of springboard into the fall.
“Last year was kind of like spring ball,” he said. “You get a couple weeks of spring practice, you put stuff in a little bit, and then you send the kids home.”
It’ll all start with Swofford in the backfield, joined by Jay Crow to keep defenses honest. In front of them and under center, the Cardinals will have the same quarterback situation — half competition, half two-QB system — that they had last season, with Sickles and Neal Patching splitting time. When one plays quarterback, the other will play in the slot, staying on the field for nearly every play along the way.
But after going into the winter season trying to throw the ball downfield more than most eight-man teams tend to, Winlock’s playbook will reflect the brief experience Samples got coaching at the new 1B level back in February and March.
“It’s still gonna be an option, but maybe more back to the old flex stuff we did when I first got here, more run-oriented,” he said. “It just fits my guys better.”
And everything will be centered around Swofford, whom Samples is planning to let carry the Cardinals as far as he can.