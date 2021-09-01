Swofford back in action to lead 8-man Cardinals

Then just like that, it was all over.

But with starters returning at most of the skill positions — this time with at least some experience in eight-man football — Samples is hoping that those three spring games can be a sort of springboard into the fall.

“Last year was kind of like spring ball,” he said. “You get a couple weeks of spring practice, you put stuff in a little bit, and then you send the kids home.”

It’ll all start with Swofford in the backfield, joined by Jay Crow to keep defenses honest. In front of them and under center, the Cardinals will have the same quarterback situation — half competition, half two-QB system — that they had last season, with Sickles and Neal Patching splitting time. When one plays quarterback, the other will play in the slot, staying on the field for nearly every play along the way.

But after going into the winter season trying to throw the ball downfield more than most eight-man teams tend to, Winlock’s playbook will reflect the brief experience Samples got coaching at the new 1B level back in February and March.

“It’s still gonna be an option, but maybe more back to the old flex stuff we did when I first got here, more run-oriented,” he said. “It just fits my guys better.”