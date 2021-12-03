State Championship Preview: Kalama's four-headed monster at WR gets ready for one last ride

Stopping one of Kalama’s wide receivers may be a tall task, but it’s one most defenses in the postseason should be able to manage. Stopping both of the Chinooks’ first-team all-league wideouts is a step harder, but two all-league corners may be up to the task with plenty of help over the top.

Keeping three quiet the whole game? Good luck with that. And all four? Well, that answer is on a blueprint that no defensive coordinator has unearthed yet.

“It is special,” Jack Doerty said. “It’s more fun, it keeps them on their toes.”

The run for the Chinooks’ fearsome foursome on the outside — seniors Doerty, Nate Meyer, and Max Cox, and junior Jaxxon Truesdell — is now measured in hours instead of days, plays instead of games. But for four more quarters, they’ll get one more chance to dazzle their way past defenders and into the end zone on the biggest stage, ending over a decade’s worth of seasons together.

“It’s just surprising how much you can see someone from back then until now, and how much they’ve changed, and how much work they’ve put into this field to get better every day,” Meyer said.

Meyer and Cox have been on the outside pretty much as long as they’ve had pads on their shoulders. Doerty moved out from the backfield early in his high school career, as did Truesdell.

“I think it’s the fact that we’ve all grown up together our whole life,” Truesdell said. “We’ve all been playing together since kindergarten, so I think we just have that chemistry that not many other teams have."

This season, those four lit up a run-happy SWW 2B South League, each finishing with as many yards as some entire teams.

They’re the latest in an award-studded room that’s had at least one spot on the all-league first team all but reserved. This year, they got both top spots — going to Doerty and Cox — while Meyer got onto the second team.

And that in itself is what has made this group so dominant: keep one down, and there’s three others getting free behind you. Every single one has had at least one game with just two catches or fewer, but all except Truesdell have gone off for at least 120 yards once.

“It’s just whoever’s open,” Cox said. “They feed the hot hand.”

In the Chinooks’ semifinal win over Onalaska, that started out being Doerty, who lined up in the slot on Kalama’s second offensive play, ran past an unfortunate linebacker, and caught a bomb over the top for a 68-yard gain to set up the first touchdown of the game. Much of the rest of the game, it was Meyer’s turn; he led the group with 152 yards on five catches, including a pair of acrobatic touchdown grabs.

For his part, Truesdell did what he does best, slipping free of defenders on the goal line and grabbing a short touchdown and a two-point conversion.

The lone man not lighting up the stat sheet was Cox — the one who led the Chinooks in catches the week before against Toledo, had two long touchdowns in the crossover against Raymond-South Bend, and came down for 125 yards in a monster game against South Umpqua (Ore.).

“It’s nice because everybody gets a little bit of everything,” Doerty said. “You don’t get as tired, because everybody’s in it. That’s a plus for sure.”

Cox, Meyer, and Doerty were all freshmen the last time Kalama won a State title, in 2018, against the same Napavine they’ll face Saturday. Ironically enough, the only player still on the roster who had a reception in that game was Jackson Esary, who’s now throwing the ball instead of catching it.

And with just a handful of catches left in their careers, those three seniors are looking to finish making their own mark on Kalama football the way they started it: with a trophy.

“It would mean everything, because you put in so much time and so much work on this field,” Meyer said. “To win it would be the greatest feeling ever, especially as a senior, last time on a high school football field — the greatest feeling.”

Kalama will play Napavine for the 2B State football championship Saturday, at Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood at 4 p.m.

