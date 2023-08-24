Kalama reached the postseason in coach Mike Phelps’ first season at the helm despite a 3-5 regular season finish in the Central 2B League. The crossover playoff game was hosted at Chinook Stadium on Nov. 4 in a monsoon that ended in a bitter 48-42 defeat for Kalama.

The late loss continues to torment Phelps, who had his team playing its best football at the end of the season despite a degree of locker room turmoil discovered at the season’s conclusion.

“We were playing good football at the end. We should have beat Raymond,” Phelps said. “(There) were five different ways we could have won that game, and it still kind of haunts me to be honest with you.

“And to see them go and go all the way into the quarterfinals and compete really well, that to me says how good we could have been had we just done one or two things differently. But as long as we’re picking up where we left off we should be pretty competitive.”

The Chinooks return junior Aiden Brown at the quarterback spot. Brown is an undersized dual-threat quarterback who relied heavily on his legs in his sophomore season. He will be without the pair of Jaxxon Truesdell and Kaden Stariha to throw to on the outside after both graduated.

Brown will turn to Drew Schlangen and Ethan Brightbill instead, two veteran playmakers who should prevent Kalama from seeing a dip in offensive production.

Kalama played last season with a considerably young roster with just two seniors, both at wide receiver. While the team returns nearly its entire roster, the leadership element is still a work in progress, according to coach Phelps.

A tough first half of its schedule could put Kalama in a hole early no matter how much improvement there’s been. At that point, the Chinooks will need to rely on a strong corps of leaders to keep the team attuned to their goals as the season enters its final month.

Kalama’s first five games will be played out of conference against teams all above it in classification.

Phelps reeled off the opponents: 2A Woodland, 1A Castle Rock, 1A La Center, 1A King’s Christian and 1A Stevenson.

While none of the games will count against its chances to reach the postseason, it could leave the team battered and demoralized. It could also strengthen the team to play stiffer competition.

Basically, it’s a double-edged sword that must be handled with care.

“We’ve got a challenge, and our kids have to step up for it,” Phelps said. “We’ve had some good practices, and I fully expect that to continue. Their effort is great. I’m very happy with how many kids we have out and how hard they’re working.”

Players to keep an eye on this season for the Chinooks are S/WR Ethan Brightbill and lineman Owen Purtteman. Purtteman in particular looks like a different player since he was last seen by the coaching staff.

Kalama opens its season at 2A Woodland on Sept. 1 in a nonconference showdown. The Chinooks will then enter into 1A Trico play before finally opening up its 2B conference slate when it hosts Onalaska on Oct. 6.

Toledo turns to sophomore

One season after winning the Central 2B League championship, Toledo will hand the ball to sophomore Eli Weeks at quarterback to lead the team in its title defense campaign.

It’s the first time in Mike Christensen’s tenure as a head coach that a nonsenior will start the season at quarterback.

In spite of Weeks’ youth and inexperience at the position, Christensen is bullish about the sophomore’s future.

“I’m excited about what he can do for us this year,” Christensen said. “He’s a hard worker, and I think he has a high ceiling.”

The Riverhawks, in fact, will have to replace talent at key positions all over the field, including at running back and linebacker after both Geoffrey Glass and Zane Ranney graduated. Carver Ethen is the Riverhawks lone returning player in the backfield.

“We’re young,” coach Christensen acknowledged. “We’ll probably start seven freshmen and sophomores this season. Our line will probably be our strength.”

Senior Bayron Rodriguez headlines the group of big uglies up front who hope to establish dominance for the Riverhawks in the trenches. Rodriguez said the team’s strength is the chemistry forged over multiple years of playing football together.

“It’s our brotherhood. We have a strong chemistry that we’ve built through these last few years,” Rodriguez said. “We have great coaches and a great quarterback this year, too, in Eli.”

The schedule makers didn’t make it easy for Toledo either. The team hosts the squad many prognosticators believe will be its top challenger for the 2B Central crown in Raymond-South Bend in Week 1.

“We’ve got a tough division,” Christensen said. “It’s tough sledding up here. (Raymond-South Bend) is ranked No. 3 in the state. It’s a big game for us right off the bat. They’ve got some really good backs and a stud at quarterback.”

After opening up against Raymond-South Bend on Sept. 1, the schedule opens up a little bit for the Riverhawks with Rainier, Toutle Lake and Wahkiakum.

Seniors look to power Ilwaco

Ilwaco enters the 2023 season with a couple of major factors working in its favor to put forth what fans hope is a much more competitive season:

A notably more palatable schedule which doesn’t include Napavine or Toledo. The return of nearly its entire roster, including running back Boston Caron.

Caron was a Central 2B honorable mention player at linebacker last season. He returns for his senior year with visions of running through seams that lead him sprinting to the end zone.

Caron prides himself on the physicality he brings to the running back position.

“I like hitting people. I’m not the fastest kid, but I can get hit and get out (of a tackle),” Caron said. “I just want to have one last ride and have fun doing it.”

Ilwaco will also utilize senior Kaemon Sawa in the running game. The 5-foot-7 multisport athlete offers good lateral quickness and ability to receive out of the backfield.

At quarterback, Ethan Hopkins returns with a year of experience and having added 30 pounds to his frame. Hopkins’ body development is a common refrain for several players on the Ilwaco roster.

Coach Ron Rood alluded to it when he addressed reporters at Monday’s practice: “We have more experience, more strength and more size (this season).”

Rood was honest about the difficulties of 2022, calling the team “confused” and “terrible.”

But with nearly every player back as well as a few newcomers who bring quality strength to the table, Rood believes his team will be much better prepared to compete with its opponents in 2023. A year of growth and physical maturation can do wonders for the improvement of a football team.

The Fishermen were particularly porous on defense in 2022, when a lack of size and physicality contributed to a number of lopsided outcomes in the 1-11 season.

Rood pointed to a boost in seniors and a noticeable increase in strength as reasons to be optimistic about an improvement on the defensive side of the football.

“We were not very good on defense, not good tacklers, so were going to spend as much time as we can on trying to be better at (tackling). It doesn’t matter how we line up on (defense) if we don’t tackle anybody when we’re there,” Rood said.

Additionally, Ilwaco has work to do in the trenches where weaknesses were routinely exposed last season. Rood is hopeful lineman Andrew Gehring will be healthy enough to play a key role for the team and the addition of senior Cannon Johnson should provide desperately needed strength to the offensive line.

Gehring missed time last season with an upper body injury. He’s optimistic about Ilwaco’s chances in 2023 provided the team doesn’t quit on itself.

“I think our team can do really good if we just keep fighting. We have a bad habit of once (the opponent) starts scoring, we give up too early,” Gehring said.

Ilwaco opens its season with a pair of what should be evenly contested games, first at North Beach on Sept. 1, then home to Toutle Lake on Sept. 8.

Toutle Lake’s hopes

The only positive thing that can be said for Toutle Lake about 2022 is that it ended. The winless campaign saw plenty go wrong.

The lone highlight was quarterback Dylan Fraidenburg who provided stretches of dominance over the course of the trying season despite having little to no time to throw and receivers who struggled with drops.

Fraidenburg and his strong right arm return for the Fighting Ducks in 2023, when his mobility will again challenge opponents over every yard of the field. His ability to get to the edge is as good as any player at the 2B level.

As a junior, Fraidenburg played behind an offensive line that was undersized and overmatched due to its youth. The Ducks were also devastated by an injury to experienced center Jake Suarez in Week 1. The injury forced a freshman into the starting unit and left Toutle Lake exposed at one of the most critical spots on a high school football team.

Toutle Lake coach Austen Carey spoke with optimism after practice last week about the turnout and participation from his players. In four years, the program has doubled in size.

“I think one thing that people will notice right away is we have a lot more depth,” noted Carey. “Our center Jake Suarez, a big part of our team, got injured in the first game. That really kind of set the tempo, and it was hard to come back from that.

“I think the good news is that everyone’s healthy, everyone’s motivated, and everyone wants to come back and win.”

Fraidenburg has four receivers returning to the fold, including senior Noah Younker who acknowledged the receiving corps let the quarterback down throughout the course of last season.

The other lead contributors at receiver will be Blake Chrisler and Caleb Webber. Fullback Ruben Wynn, running back Hunter Lundquist and flex Dom Rivera will likely also see targets.

“Dylan is amazing. It’s on us to catch the ball, and that’s what we struggled with last year. If we can catch the ball this year, we’ll be solid,” Younker said.

Suarez will be joined on the offensive line by Maddox Walker, a player who has made noticeable strides throughout the summer programs. Coach Carey admitted that building the offensive line was the main priority in the offseason.

“Already I can see the confidence back in Dylan to have more time in the pocket and get plays off,” Carey said. “I think Dylan can have a great year. He is one of the more naturally gifted football players I’ve ever coached. … He’s a competitor. He’s there to win, to put the ball in the end zone and get those wins. That’s all he cares about.”

With the experience gained last season, added depth and stronger leadership, the Ducks should be able to put the disappointment of 2022 behind them while forging a more competitive atmosphere.

“We’re going to take it game by game. Our goal is always to win,” Carey said. “That’s what we come out and practice for every day.”

The Ducks host Ocosta to open the season on Sept. 1.

Carlson to lead Mules

Wahkiakum plans to start senior Zakk Carlson at quarterback in the 2023 season after finishing last in the Central 2B South division in 2022. Carlson offers athleticism and a quality arm for the position. Among Carlson’s weapons will be sophomore fullback Jayden Stoddard and tailback Grant Wilson.

Wahkiakum’s fifth year head coach Ryan Lorenzo believes the team brings quickness and athleticism to the table, which will allow it to compete in the Central.

On the other hand, the team was athletic last season, had some size, and it still found itself falling behind by halftime far too often.

Lorenzo placed the blame squarely on his own shoulders for the way the team seemed to crumble at the first sign of adversity.

“We didn’t push the little things as much as we should (have) and the discipline and the (willingness) to fight through adversity. We call it T.R.I.P. It just stands for trust, respect, integrity and pride,” Lorenzo said.

“We were athletic last year, we had size last year. We were always in games and then there was a turning point almost every time, and it got out of hand so fast. A lot of that was on the coaches. So going forward we’re going to be better.”

The Mules also hope to improve on defense where the team gave up too many big plays and struggled to tackle. With nine returning defensive starters, there is additional hope the team will be more capable, perhaps more willing to be physical at the point of attack.

“Defense is all about mentality. It’s all about wanting to be involved. We’ll coach the unit the best that we can,” Lorenzo said.

“I guess we’ll see. You never know until the first game.”

Wahkiakum will also look to duplicate its success in the return game, where the team finished with seven kickoff return touchdowns by Lorenzo’s count.

“It’s an area that we’re going to continue to try to be great at,” Lorenzo said.

Wahkiakum will kick things off against Rainier (Washington) on its home turf on Sept. 1.

