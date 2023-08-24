Last year’s heartbreaking loss to Odessa in a record-setting game in the 1B state quarterfinals still weighs on Naselle head coach Kevin McNulty.

“You’re only as good as your last game,” McNulty said. “For me personally, you always look back, watch film. If we score another two-point conversion, if we score two more two-point conversions (we might have won).

“You think about all the little things that could’ve went your way. … In the back of your mind you think about that while you think about your next game. It stings.”

As McNulty prepares to lead Naselle back onto the gridiron in 2023 to challenge for the 1B state championship, he does so with a team that has accomplished a lot already in the world of eight-man football, though with a few key players to replace.

Those players include offensive workhorse and team leader Kolten Lindstrom and leading tackler Elmer Toftemark. Jacob Pakenen, a 6-foot-4 defensive end, will be counted on to take over Toftemark’s role setting the edge where Toftemark was brilliant for the Comets last season. William Anderson and Jack Strange will be among the leaders at linebacker.

Though the Comets return just a pair of seniors, McNulty is excited about the class that follows. They’re beginning to forge a strong front, promising a strong future for the next two seasons.

“We’ve got a good nucleus of juniors,” McNulty said. “I was really proud of how hard they played (against Odessa). They never gave up.”

Jacob Lindstrom returns at the quarterback position where he topped 1,000 yards passing and rushing in 2022. Fellow junior Strange also returns as the Comets’ lead tailback. Strange scored from just about every play and position on the field one can dream up last year.

While neither player weighs in at more than 200 pounds, what they lack in size, they each make up in speed. The same is true for the vast majority of the Naselle roster.

“We’re not big. We have one kid over 200 pounds, … but our whole team can run pretty well. As a team, we have pretty good speed on both sides of the ball,” McNulty said. “Now, we’re just going to need to grow a little bit. I don’t know about the physicality until we get into the heat of the battle.”

One area where Lindstrom can attack defenses is through play action. With Naselle’s ability to run the football successfully against its opponents, the opportunities for tight ends and wide receivers to leak out will be prevalent. In eight-man football, taking advantage of those instances is critical.

“Jacob does a lot of good things at quarterback,” McNulty said. “He can run the football, and he can throw the ball off of play action for us, too.”

Naselle opens its season with Quilcene on Sept. 2. A key game on the calendar is its matchup with Mossyrock at home on Oct. 13 in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Youth, energy lead Cardinals

Turnout for the team’s second go around in eight-man football is considerably higher than it was a year ago for Winlock, which has coach Ernie Samples optimistic about the program’s future in spite of the youth of the 2023 roster.

The sophomore campaign will be led by a multitude of freshmen and sophomores who still have much growing and learning to do, both physically and on the football field.

“With those numbers, I would say that I’ve got 10 guys that can understand that I’m talking football to them and not a foreign language. So we’ve got some catching up to do,” informed Samples.

As with many of the starting spots on the Winlock roster, the quarterback position remains unsettled. Coach Samples currently has freshman Landon Cline taking the majority of the snaps through the first six days of practice.

Competing with Cline is sophomore Carter Svenson, who is also a contender for the tailback and flanker positions within the Cardinals offense.

“It’s going to be exciting. The bloodlines are there for Cline,” Samples said. “We were talking today after practice, just the coaches, that we’ve got our hands full teaching the system to them.”

Whichever player loses out in the quarterback competition will be a secondary option alongside James Cusson at tailback. Cusson offers average size for the position, while both Svenson and Cline are more slender athletes who will be the “lightning” to the “thunder” of Cusson.

Another playmaker for the Cardinals will likely be tight end Lincoln Ruiz, the team’s lone returning starter on the offensive side of the football. At 6-foot-4 Ruiz presents the sizable target Samples is looking for to create mismatches against Winlock’s opposition.

“He’s come a long ways,” Samples said of Ruiz. “He really dominated the other day in practice. Hopefully, we can get the football a few more times this season whenever we choose to throw it.”

Youth will also serve on the offensive line where freshman Fortune Solonio will join Christian Uhri, Kaiden McCay and Michael Magallon to open holes for Cusson.

Winlock finished last season with three consecutive losses as injuries left the team depleted at several key spots. With a short bench, the team was unable to overcome. Now with the added depth entering 2023, Samples hopes injuries won’t be nearly as devastating to his team.

Winlock will open its season at home against Darrington on Sept. 1. September will be a key month with a pivotal two-week stretch coming on Sept. 15 and 22 when it hosts Chief Leschi, then travels to Naselle.