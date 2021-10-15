Ryan Peerboom: What No. 22 stood for

Typically, number retirements are joyous celebrations in honor of a remarkable individual’s athletic accomplishments. When Mark Morris retires Keigan Baker’s No. 22 tonight, there will likely be a more somber tone. But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be a celebration of Baker and what he stood for as a player and as a person, because he was exactly that — a remarkable individual.

I didn’t know Baker personally, but I did know him as a competitor, lining up across from him throughout our years of playing against one another.

In fact, the first time I had ever heard of Baker was during middle school tournament basketball. He was unstoppable. He was single-handedly destroying teams left and right for the Landsharks, a team comprised of future MM players (once referred to as the Mini Monarchs). I played for the Junior Jacks, and we had to find a way to try and contain him, so we learned a completely new defense — the box-and-one — just to try and slow him down.

For those that aren’t familiar, the box-and-one is typically reserved for a player that’s so good it takes a team effort just to hope to contain them. It threw them off in the first half, but after some halftime adjustments Baker took control of the game and found a way to beat us.