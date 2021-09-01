Rockets recharged and ready for TriCo speed run

Chance Naugle will handle the controls for the offense in his third season as starting quarterback. A second team selection in the TriCo last season, Naugle has put in the work to turn from a game manager to a true threat under center. Naugle will look to get the ball to Chase Rusher and Lane Partridge on the outside.

With Adam Partridge at fullback the Rockets know at least half of their rushing attack but they are still searching for more heads to fit their running monster.

“We’re looking for the next guy to step into that running back role,” Gehring explained. “Right now it is sophomore Ian Burton...He got rotation in at running back and he surprised us as a freshman. He’s the guy in that spot right now.”

Landon Gardner, last year’s TriCo Defensive Player of the Year, will return to his favorite spot at defensive end and Adam Partidge will likely mirror him on the other end of the line. Last season Gardner averaged more than eight tackles per game, with 7.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

“Landon is a self-motivated player that is always looking to improve himself on and off the field,” Gehring said. “He is going to be a fun player to watch and follow throughout the season.”