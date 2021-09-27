 Skip to main content
Rockets FB game moved to Castle rock
Castle Rock Stock

A model rocket points toward the gymnasium at Castle Rock high school. 

 Josh Kirshenbaum

The Castle Rock football team was scheduled to head south to take on Fort Vancouver on Friday night, but that had to change for an odd reason.

Now, the Rockets are set to host the Trappers, because a sinkhole opened up at Fort Vancouver’s field.

Castle Rock athletic director James Ensley confirmed to The Columbian that the sinkhole in question is only about 18 inches in diameter and that the Trappers are hoping to get the surface fixed soon.

