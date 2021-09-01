Riverhawks ready to ride in rough and tumble C2BL

“I call them thunder and lighting. Geoffrey is thunder. He loves to hit and Wyatt is fast, quick, athletic. That makes him a good lightning,” Christensen explained.

Joshill Tilton returns to the line with a strong body and quick feet to help get Toledo going in the right direction. Ethan McAleny, a senior lineman is also expected to rattle bones for the Riverhawks on both sides of the ball as Toledo runs their traditional Wing-T offense and 4-4 defense.

“Ethan is also a smart football player who plays hard every single play,” Christensen said.

Six months ago, Toledo finished 4-2 in the abbreviated winter season. Looking around the league, Christensen and company know they’re going to be in for a fight week after week against many of the state’s best 2B teams. That means Toledo will have to find their footing quickly if they want to reach the playoffs.

“I don’t know how the crossovers are going to work or anything,” Christensen said. “We don’t have 16 teams for the 2B we only have 12 so I don’t know how many spots we’re going to get.”

No matter how the playoff scenario shakes out the Riverhawks will be playing in a playoff-like atmosphere in Week 2 when they kick off their home opener against Raymond-South Bend.

“I think they’re excited. Everybody in the world wants to get back to normal and this is one of those steps to get back to feeling normal,” Christensen said. “Even practicing on the fields without masks feels normal. Even if it’s just two hours a day, it’s really important.”

