Riverhawks ready to ride in rough and tumble C2BL

TOLEDO — There’s more to a football team than what it’s called, but the new mascot on campus has been the talk of Cheese Town in the fortnight leading up to the season’s opening kickoff.
This season the Toledo gridiron gang, and the rest of their athletic cohorts, will be known as the Riverhawks after the school district was forced to abandon their previous Native American inspired iconography.
Alas, the name on the front of the jersey will mean very little to the townsfolk without the names inside the jersey rising to the occasion to keep Toledo football on the map. This year the Riverhawks will have to rely on a flock of fresh faces with precious little varsity experience among the bunch.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who are hungry to prove themselves. I think we probably return 100 yards and zero touchdowns from last year’s offense,” Christensen said. “We’ve got some guys who are eager to make a name for themselves on Friday nights.”
Chief among those players looking to make their name known to the Toledo faithful is Geoffrey Glass. A junior running back and linebacker, Glass has an uncommon intensity and desire to deliver a blow.
“If there was a wall he’d run into it until he passed out, if you asked him to,” Christensen said of Glass.
With Wyatt Nef set to step under center this season, the Riverhawks also have an offensive weapon at quarterback.
“I call them thunder and lighting. Geoffrey is thunder. He loves to hit and Wyatt is fast, quick, athletic. That makes him a good lightning,” Christensen explained.
Joshill Tilton returns to the line with a strong body and quick feet to help get Toledo going in the right direction. Ethan McAleny, a senior lineman is also expected to rattle bones for the Riverhawks on both sides of the ball as Toledo runs their traditional Wing-T offense and 4-4 defense.
“Ethan is also a smart football player who plays hard every single play,” Christensen said.
Six months ago, Toledo finished 4-2 in the abbreviated winter season. Looking around the league, Christensen and company know they’re going to be in for a fight week after week against many of the state’s best 2B teams. That means Toledo will have to find their footing quickly if they want to reach the playoffs.
“I don’t know how the crossovers are going to work or anything,” Christensen said. “We don’t have 16 teams for the 2B we only have 12 so I don’t know how many spots we’re going to get.”
No matter how the playoff scenario shakes out the Riverhawks will be playing in a playoff-like atmosphere in Week 2 when they kick off their home opener against Raymond-South Bend.
“I think they’re excited. Everybody in the world wants to get back to normal and this is one of those steps to get back to feeling normal,” Christensen said. “Even practicing on the fields without masks feels normal. Even if it’s just two hours a day, it’s really important.”