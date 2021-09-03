Ready for some football? Fall Friday night lights return to the area tonight

In Kelso, the Hilanders won’t get their uniforms until Friday afternoon. Instead, earlier in the week they got their traditional gameday blazers to wear to school Friday, as 50 years’ worth of Kelso players have before.

Amrine said that only later in the day will his players return to Laulainen Stadium, line up, shake assistant coach Joe Kreider’s hand, and be given their garb before dressing and loading up the bus to head to Chehalis to take on W.F. West.

That’s plenty of tradition, but as Amrine noted, the nature of football is that there are only going to be so many gamedays after today.

“You want to treasure every one of these nine,” he said. “In baseball and basketball and a lot of other sports, you turn around and play two days later. In football, you play once a week for nine weeks… but right now, are you even guaranteed nine weeks? Take this one and make it special, and then move on to the next one.”

But for now, it’s football season. Soak that in. Treasure the waiting and the anticipation with the knowledge that it’ll all be here in hours, minutes, seconds.

Go to the stadium and experience the sights and colors and sounds of fans and bands returning.