Ready for some football? Fall Friday night lights return to the area tonight

Happy Friday. It’s football season.
The counter of days until high school games begin officially hit zero this past midnight, meaning it’s just a matter of hours after that last sleep as the morning drags on to afternoon, with 7 p.m. kick-offs looming like the light at the end of the tunnel of the offseason.
“It’s like Christmas Eve,” said Kelso coach Steve Amrine. “You’re anxious, you don’t know exactly what’s coming… you’re giddy. It’s exciting.”
And for Amrine, who’s hitting the decade mark this season at the helm of the Hilanders, the feeling hasn’t changed from his first year as a coach.
“I hope it never does,” he said. “If it does, you should not be doing this.”
In Longview, the only way it’s changed for Mark Morris’ Shawn Perkins is that the nervous excitement has been joined by technology-related nerves that weren’t there when his tenure with the Monarchs began 19 years ago.
“You’re worried about all the little things,” he said. “Are all the headphones charged up? All the cameras? All the iPads? It was a lot easier when I first started coaching; we didn’t have a lot of those things.”
But while the coaches are dealing with their own sorts of toys, their players get their own kid-in-a-candy-shop experience, finally getting to put aside their practice jerseys for real uniforms and glitz up their previously-blank helmets.
Mark Morris had one last practice Thursday afternoon, before going back inside for the coaches to hand out uniforms, pants, socks, and helmet decals. Perkins said he bought 100 sets of stickers — logos and center stripes — for 70 players to make sure everyone looks good going into Week 1.
“It’s still super exciting to hand those jerseys out to the kids and have them put them on for the first time, get all the stickers on the helmets,” he said. “It always brings a little rush back.”
That came a day after the Monarchs returned to their tradition of Wednesday night dinners as a program. Without a fall season, and with COVID-19 limiting large gatherings in the winter, it was the first time for MM’s sophomores as well as their freshmen, all of whom are getting their first experiences of fall football on a normal timeline.
“They’ve worked hard, they’ve earned the time to get out on Friday night underneath the lights and start,” Perkins said. “We’re going to have some kids where it’s the first time they’re gonna start, and it’s a big privilege to do that.
“They have to understand there were a lot of Monarchs before them doing that, there’s lot of Monarchs watching them, and a lot of future Monarchs watching them. Hopefully they can come out there and keep Monarch Nation proud of what they’re doing, and their effort.”
In Kelso, the Hilanders won’t get their uniforms until Friday afternoon. Instead, earlier in the week they got their traditional gameday blazers to wear to school Friday, as 50 years’ worth of Kelso players have before.
Amrine said that only later in the day will his players return to Laulainen Stadium, line up, shake assistant coach Joe Kreider’s hand, and be given their garb before dressing and loading up the bus to head to Chehalis to take on W.F. West.
That’s plenty of tradition, but as Amrine noted, the nature of football is that there are only going to be so many gamedays after today.
“You want to treasure every one of these nine,” he said. “In baseball and basketball and a lot of other sports, you turn around and play two days later. In football, you play once a week for nine weeks… but right now, are you even guaranteed nine weeks? Take this one and make it special, and then move on to the next one.”
But for now, it’s football season. Soak that in. Treasure the waiting and the anticipation with the knowledge that it’ll all be here in hours, minutes, seconds.
Go to the stadium and experience the sights and colors and sounds of fans and bands returning.
And when 7 p.m. finally rolls around and the first fall games in two years kick off, welcome to football Christmas, whatever follows in the ensuing four quarters.