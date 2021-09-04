RAL can't stop Betts, but finds rhythm late in loss to Rochester

In the weeks leading up to Saturday afternoon’s season opener against Rochester at Longview Memorial Stadium, R.A. Long coach Jon Barker had one thing on his mind, which he reiterated multiple times in the preseason:

“We have to stop Talon Betts.”

He knew what the Lumberjacks needed to do, but actually stopping Betts proved to be a tough task. Betts torched the Jacks on the ground with 17 carries for 198 yards and returned a kickoff for a touchdown on his way to finding the end zone four times on the day. He was the lone difference-maker for the Warriors, who downed the Jacks 42-20 to cap off the opening weekend of football season in Cowlitz County.

“It’s one thing to tell them that he’s fast, it’s another thing for them to see him and go ‘Coach, you weren’t lying,’” Barker said. “It’s hard to simulate that in practice.”

Betts rolled through the Lumberjacks on the opening drive of the game. He broke off for 14 yards, then 22, then 22 again on his way to the end zone to put the Warriors on top early.