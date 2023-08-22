Clatskanie

Head coach Sean Gorley enters his second season at the helm of the Clatskanie Tigers who will also be playing their second season in the 2A-1 Northwest League after dropping down to the smaller division in 2022.

In its first season in the nine-man football league, Clatskanie posted a 3-7 overall record but reached the postseason after winning a pair of key league games down the stretch. The Tigers were eliminated in the first round where they faced the eventual 2A state champions due to their low seed.

With Gorley returning for his second season, the team will be able to reuse their offensive and defensive playbooks for the first time in four seasons. The ability to return to the same system and build on their knowledge base should be instrumental in a more successful season.

“Unfortunately these seniors have learned three different offenses and defenses (over their careers). So this is the first time that they’ve had the same offense and defense two years in a row,” Gorley said. “It’s way easier now (for the players to grasp), but there’s still learning to be done.”

Clatskanie boasts a four-year starter at quarterback with the return of senior Ayden Boursaw. It also returns a number of skill position players in Brice Martinez and Ben Blackwood who will share the carries at running back in a committee approach after the team lost last year’s starter Alex Wheeler to graduation.

“I think our skill positions are really strong,” Gorley said. “We have a little bit of learning to do on the offensive line. We had to replace a couple of key kids, but we do still have a couple of good returners there. … We’re a run-heavy team, so our offensive line makes and breaks us.”

The Tigers are returning both starting guards while attempting to find a suitable center to take over snapping duties. Meanwhile, with a turnout in the mid 30’s, Clatskanie is working on the fundamentals of blocking, tackling, filling gaps and protecting the football.

“It always has to be an emphasis — blocking, tackling is what it always comes back to. But in nine-man (football), it’s even more important especially on defense,” Gorley added. “In nine-man, if you can’t tackle, the game can get away from you really fast, so we put a heavy emphasis on our tackling drills.”

It’s a delicate balance for smaller programs like Clatskanie though, where numbers are light and friendly fire injuries in practice can leave the team extremely thin.

“We’re a team that is one injury away from being a below-average team,” acknowledged Gorley.

Rainier

Rainier enters the 2023 campaign fresh off a 5-5 finish in the competitive 3A-2 Coastal Range League. Coach Mike King is hopeful he can lead Rainier back to the playoffs after falling short last season.

King has his work cut out for him in rebuilding an offensive line that will need to replace starters at three of the five positions on the line where stalwarts Josh Ellis and Donovan Smith are no longer available after graduating.

Rainier does return its quarterback in senior Derek Katon, running back Angel Becerra and all of its skill position players which will undoubtedly help if injuries don’t interfere.

Between Becerra and Daunte McGill, Rainier will have capable players toting the rock.

“We have some good experience at the skill positions as all of the skill position players are back from last year and that’s definitely going to help us out,” King said. “The line is coming together and getting better each day. We return two starters there and we’re just trying to find the right combinations to fill that out.”

One player who does return on the line is senior Colby Biddix, who has ascended into a leadership role with the Columbians. Biddix saw how Katon’s injury last season limited Rainier’s offense. The team had to run the football more than it wanted to without the necessary size to succeed against stout defenses.

Katon injured his throwing hand early on during the 2022 season which forced him to miss four games in the first half. The 6-foot Katon is a dual-threat quarterback with a strong arm. He averaged 125 yards passing per game as a junior in his limited action. If Rainier can keep him healthy, coach King believes Katon can have a standout senior campaign.

“He finished strong. His leadership has definitely helped (this team),” said King.

Defensively, Rainier will need to make improvements defending the pass after being diced through the air by its opponents in 2022. Coach King acknowledged that was a concern all year and the team worked hard in the offseason in 7-on-7 drills to improve.

“We struggled last year, especially defending the pass. We worked hard last year in seven-on-sevens to improve on that,” noted King. “Time will tell. Most of the guys were pretty young last year and inexperienced due to the whole COVID thing. They were thrust in there and were kind of shell-shocked early on.”

With a healthy Katon and improvement on defense, Rainier could make a run at the Coastal League crown. Getting the offensive and defensive lines shored up will be paramount, though.

“I hope so. Five and five is not something we are accustomed to (at Rainier),” King added. “We took the offseason very seriously. There was a lot of dedication in the weight room and summer workouts so hopefully it translates on the field.”

