Prep Football: Rainier to host Onalaska

It won’t be a capital-H Hootenanny, but there’s sure to be a lot of excitement on the southern side of the Columbia on Friday, when defending Washington 2B champ Onalaska comes to Rainier.

Rainier and Clatskanie were supposed to face off in the latest installment of the Highway 30 Hootenanny, but the Tigers — who have seen injuries stack up this whole season — had to back out when Monday practice came around and they didn’t have enough healthy bodies to fill out an offense.

That left the Columbians searching for a game on short-notice for the fourth time this season, but they didn’t need to wait long to get one.

Onalaska — stinging from a 58-6 thumping at the hands of Kalama — was set to play Adna this weekend, but that matchup had to be nixed when an amount of COVID-19 cases sufficient to move the entire Adna School District to remote learning hit their would-be opponents.

Just over 12 hours later, coaches from the respective sides had gotten in contact with each other and hammered out the details on a new game.

This is the second time the Loggers have found a cross-border opponent on short notice this season, but their Oct. 9 matchup with Sutherlin never came to fruition; they ended up playing Lynden Christian instead.

Rainier hasn’t played a cross-state game since 2016, when the Columbians hosted Sequoia (Calf.), and hasn’t played a team from Washington since a 2015 matchup with Stevenson.

