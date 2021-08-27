Prep football: Jamboree helps Hilanders, Rockets, Jacks get prepped for Week 1

KELSO — Last football season, once players finally got to step on the field after COVID-19 delayed and then shortened the season, they did so without much prep work. In other words, they were thrown to the fire and forced to figure things out as they went.

“In February or March or whenever our first game was, we didn’t have any prep,” Castle Rock head coach Aaron Gehring said. “We were in pods all the way up until game week where it took us a solid quarter-and-a-half to say ‘Hey, we’re playing football, let’s get after it.’”

Leading up to this fall, though, teams have had the opportunity to get more work done, both during the offseason and in the first couple weeks of practice. On Friday, Gehring led Castle Rock to Kelso for a jamboree hosted by the Hilanders. The R.A. Long Lumberjacks also made the quick trip across the Cowlitz to get a head start on the season.

The JV squads popped pads first, giving way to the varsity teams after an hour of trading paint. Each squad got a chance to face off against each other on both sides of the ball in order to get multiple different looks before the teams open play next week. It was also the first time in more than a year that the stands weren’t limited capacity and the added buzz of excitement could be felt at field level.