Prep football: Jamboree helps Hilanders, Rockets, Jacks get prepped for Week 1

KELSO — Last football season, once players finally got to step on the field after COVID-19 delayed and then shortened the season, they did so without much prep work. In other words, they were thrown to the fire and forced to figure things out as they went.
“In February or March or whenever our first game was, we didn’t have any prep,” Castle Rock head coach Aaron Gehring said. “We were in pods all the way up until game week where it took us a solid quarter-and-a-half to say ‘Hey, we’re playing football, let’s get after it.’”
Leading up to this fall, though, teams have had the opportunity to get more work done, both during the offseason and in the first couple weeks of practice. On Friday, Gehring led Castle Rock to Kelso for a jamboree hosted by the Hilanders. The R.A. Long Lumberjacks also made the quick trip across the Cowlitz to get a head start on the season.
The JV squads popped pads first, giving way to the varsity teams after an hour of trading paint. Each squad got a chance to face off against each other on both sides of the ball in order to get multiple different looks before the teams open play next week. It was also the first time in more than a year that the stands weren’t limited capacity and the added buzz of excitement could be felt at field level.
Kelso quarterback Hunter Letteer got the crowd going early in an offensive set as he threw a deep ball for Colby Cooper, who went up and outleaped a defender to make the catch and score the first Hilander touchdown.
Chase Rusher gave the Castle Rock fans something to cheer for as he rattled off a 40-yard touchdown run against the Jacks for a long score.
RAL’s Jamond Harris had the Jack fans, including cheerleaders, in awe by escaping a sure tackle, juking a defender and reversing the field for a 15-yard run, giving the Jacks one of their biggest plays of the day.
But with the long-awaited cheers from the fans, there were still plenty of early season bugs to work out.
“We’ve got to work on being disciplined on defense,” RAL coach Jon Barker said after the Jacks struggled to wrap up Hilander and Rocket runners. “There’s a lot of stuff where we were there early and we either over pursued and didn’t quite wrap up and finish the play.”
Kelso coach Steve Amrine said that getting some film on this year’s squad is also an added bonus of the cross-river preseason romp.
“The biggest thing is what you can learn from this to go forward and get it on tape and watch it and go from there,” Amrine said.
For Gehring and the Rockets, it gave them a chance to see some bigger schools in action as they prepare to open the season against Mark Morris before a showdown with Ridgefield.
“Just going in with confidence and building that confidence knowing we go to Mark Morris, a 2A school, and Ridgefield, a 2A school, and then playing some of the bigger 1A schools," Gehring said of the importance of the live preseason action. "Just knowing we can go out and compete and have fun and leave it all out on the field."
The Rockets were also intrigued by the unique opportunity to line up across from the golden domers.
“It’s great competition and I can’t even remember the last time we got an opportunity to go against Kelso and guys were very hyped and ready to go,” Gehring said.
With just one week left to prepare for real games that count, not everything is neat and tidy.
Barker said the Jacks need to simplify a few things on offense. They also are awaiting the return of some players that were absent from the jamboree for various reasons — including starting quarterback Shaun Mize, who sat out with a hip pointer.
Amrine approached the jamboree as a glorified practice by rotating in more players than he normally would midgame to see what he’s working with. They, too, have to button up their playbook before they hit the field for real.
“We’re getting there,” Amrine said. “Obviously it was scripted stuff tonight and we’ll try to find a rhythm on Friday night and pare some stuff down and add to it.”
All told, the players surely got better prep in a couple hours on Friday than they did the entire preseason this spring, something all teams involved can be happy about.
“So thankful for both those schools, for Castle Rock coming down and R.A. Long coming up and we’ve got a cool little deal,” Amrine said.