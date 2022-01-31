Prep Football: Belichick Foundation donates $10K to Toledo football

The Toledo Riverhawks will be rolling in dough in the near future thanks to a sizable grant from the Belichick Foundation, a charity established by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Last week the Toledo School District received word that it had been awarded $10,000 from the Bill Belichick Foundation, which came as a bit of a surprise to athletic director Grady Fallon.

“We submitted a grant a while back, kind of forgot all about it… then we just got the news,” Fallon said on Monday.

All of the funds are set to be allocated to the Toledo high school football team.

According to Toledo football head coach Mike Christensen, his team is simply the lucky benefactor of a gracious donation and diligent work behind the scenes.

“Our district secretary, Mandy Kruger, deserves all of the credit for this one. She found the scholarship and filled out the paperwork,” Christensen said.

Not that the Riverhawks of the gridiron are freeloaders. On the contrary, a dedication to community service likely played a large role in bringing the bacon back to Cheese Town.

“I will say one thing that helped was that our football team has done a lot of community volunteer projects including helping hay for some older folks in our community and spending a lot of time volunteering at the community garden at (Toledo Elementary School),” Christensen explained. “I do believe that helped us stand out a little as a program.”

A statement from the Belichick Foundation in its notification message to the Toledo School District seems to confirm the coach’s intuition.

“Your organization exemplifies the mission of the Bill Belichick Foundation, which is why we are pleased to award you this one-time $10,000 grant,” read a message from the Belichick Foundation that was posted to a Toledo School District social media account.

Now that the Riverhawks’ coffers are set for replenishing, all that’s left to do is figure out the best way to spend the loot.

“We’re trying to meet this week to make a plan for spending,” Fallon said.

For his part, Christensen will be fully prepared for that meeting. He’s already been crunching the fine print of the grant like it’s postseason game film.

“We are meeting this Friday to hammer that down,” Christensen said. “There are specific parameters in the grant that discuss how we can use those funds that we need to look at and see (what) we can do with the money, but I am pretty sure it won't be used for uniforms.”

