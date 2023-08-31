Well, well, well… I bet you folks thought you’d finally been freed from the tyranny of ye old Gridiron Grump. Alas, nobody in these parts has ever been quite that lucky.

Of course the elements and the powers that be conspired in an attempt to keep your least favorite high school football super fan from returning to the Lower Columbia valley. My trusty Winnebago tried to give up the ghost more than once and I was left befuddled on the side of the road gnawing on my stogie. Heck, that was before I even got back to Oregon country where I’m now required to pump my own gas like some common Washingtonian. Gross.

Alas, none of that was ever going to be enough to keep yours truly from limping this old bucket of rust held together with 40 years of paint back over the Lewis and Clark Bridge and inhaling the tangy aroma of Longview’s mills churning out the smell of money beneath a sweltering sun.

That’s right, I’ve been here long enough to watch from behind the chain link fence at a field near you as another summer camp turns to a blustery docket of slobber knocking beneath stadium lights.

Luckily for you the desperate souls at The Daily News have agreed to take my ramblings and spill a bunch of ink on them again this season. I’ve even been allowed back on the Pigskin Prophets board after a disappointing finish last season. For the record, I blame my poor record on the performance of the children. They were wrong, not me. Not that I’ve been thinking about it for the last nine months or anything. That would make me grumpy.

Joining me on the board this year is last year’s champion and part-time sports editor, Jordan Nailon. The boss has been busy and is currently in the midst of a long break for paternity leave but he’s going to be keeping at least one eye on the prep football scene while juggling diapers and bottles of milk. Good news for you folk is I’ll be offering my two cents around the office, or at least through the window, whenever I don’t have anything better to do.

Resident culinary enthusiast Anthony Dion is back from summer vacation to resume sports reporting duties and making predictions that make a cantankerous old has-been laugh out loud. Not that I would know. This year the field adds prospective new TDN sports reporter Dan Rosenfield. He’s currently slated to start working sometime before the harvest moon after moving from somewhere east of the big cornfields, but rumor is he’s already begun doing his homework by reading the season previews churned out by The Chronicle and The Columbian.

Speaking of which, this year’s panel will include several former TDN staffers with Josh Kirshenbaum (Chronicle sports editor) and Meg Wochnick (Columbian sports reporter) returning to the panel after putting up impressive picking percentages in the 2022 season. And if I knew how to read I’d have checked out their preseason coverage, too.

New to the board full time will be a set of regular TDN contributors. Nick Sisson of N2 Media broadcast fame will be bringing his big school bias to the table, while Candy and Patrick Durgeloh have agreed to put their cameras down just long enough to compile picks for Durgeloh Photography.

The final spot on the Pigskin Prophet board will be a rotating cast of guests. Week 1 features Whitney Nailon, the head coach of R.A. Long volleyball. Not only does she do all the hard work to secure the aforementioned paternity leave, rumor has it she’s also the brains behind all of her husband’s good ideas. However, all the bad ideas are his alone.

Since my time is nearly up here at the public library computer station, let’s get to the picks.

The Picks

Are my eyes deceiving me or does the Lewis and Clark Bridge seem to be standing a little taller these days? That’s what happens when you don’t have the ol’ Gridiron Grump slumping the Winnebago back and forth to Rainier to cash in my cans and hit the drive-thru cigarette station every day. I’m afraid those extra inches won’t be enough for the Columbians when they kick off the local prep season on the road at Scio on Thursday. Too much uncertainty at key positions will cost Rainier in the end.

(Stump Makers 22, Greenhorns 21)

Kelso lost a lot of good players from last year’s State-qualifying team but that’s what happens when you have a lot of good players. You know what else happens at Kelso? More good players are born every day. Timberline is no slouch, and they call themselves the Gang Green, but if the Hilanders can figure out who to hand the ball to they’ll be alright in the end.

(Golden Domers 27, Gang Green 20)

Speaking of a good time, I heard from a squirrel that it’s time to throw Longview its 100th birthday party. Seriously, somebody should put up a sign or something. There’s going to be another party Friday night when Mark Morris plays the first game on the new artificial turf at Longview Memorial Stadium. Maybe the Monarchs will air it out in celebration of the new era? Just kidding. Perkins would never.

(M&M’s 14, Big Kitties 12)

While R.A. Long wasn’t able to land the historic game on their home field, the Jacks did manage a date in Castle Rock. Which is better? Who’s to say? What I’ll tell you is people are underestimating the athleticism of the red and black attack. With no tape on file yet to help the Rockets prepare I’ve got the Jacks by an ax handle.

(Nichols Boulevard 14, Exit 49ers 12)

An 8-Mile War to start the season? Let’s get it on. Both Kalama and Woodland showed flashes of brilliance last year but neither team could sustain that heat. When push comes to shove the Beavers should have the edge thanks to home field advantage and Coach McDonald’s desire to remind his former team who wears the biggest headset in south Cowlitz County.

(Dam Builders 40, Fightin’ Fish 38)

Last season Toledo dropped its season-opener at Raymond-South Bend. The Riverhawks didn’t stop hearing about that let down until the season was over many wins later. Cheese Town coach Christensen doesn’t want to have to repeat himself this year, and with a real quarterback for the first time since my last tetanus shot, I don’t think he’ll have to.

(Cheeseheads 34, Bay Boys 20)

Coming off nine months of rest, Ilwaco is as healthy as it gets this week. Playing an 8-man game against North Beach should play to the Fishermens’ advantage as they stretch their sea legs on a wide open field without leaving the coast.

(Bait Boys 50, Hustlers 40)

Toutle Lake provided the first schedule change in the area when it dropped a Week 1 matchup with Ocosta in favor of a trip to East Lewis County to play Morton-White Pass (in Morton). The Ducks went a different route this year and held their own jamboree where they showed off a few playmakers that might just be ready for prime time. It won’t be pretty but the East Lewis County flock will fly home happy.

(Fightin’ Fowl 8, Timber Puppies 6)

When Wahkiakum puts the right combination of brothers and cousins in the right spot at the right time, good things happen. They’ll be put to the test on the road against Rainier (the one in the Evergreen state), which is always a tough place to play, but these boys didn’t wake up for midnight practice on Day 1 just to sleep through the first kick off.

(Beasts of Burden 42, Mounties 40)

Why do I believe in Winlock? Because coach Samples looks like he could convince a lump of coal to walk itself out of the mine, and the Cards are buying what he’s selling. Plus, Darrington is far, far away and I get sleepy when I drive.

(Dirty Birds 16, Misery Whippers 8)

Clatskanie was able to put together an entertaining run last season and I’ve got no reason to believe that momentum won’t carry over like my tax debt. Sure, Willamina has perhaps the best running back in the state but why would the Tigers sign up for a fight they can’t win? I’ve never once tested my limitations and look at how that’s turned out.

(Tiggers 24, Cow Poochers 23)

Naselle likes to play football and it’s eager to get a bad taste out of its mouth after last year’s bitter end. Sick of seeing the same faces every day I expect the Comets will make the most of the opportunity to bang heads for a full length regulation game before riding out the big nap home from Quilcene.

(Shooting Stars 60, White Hats 6)

As for the real opening weekend of college football, I don’t have time to tell you all the missteps the Pac-12 has made. In a lot of ways it reminds me of, well, myself and all the terrible decisions I’ve made that have led to this point where I work for free for the only newspaper in town. But at least I am what my name says I am and I’m not afraid to punch above my weight class. The same can’t be said everyone at the party.

Alas, it’ll be a sweep this week for all four of Washington and Oregon’s big schools, even though we didn’t have room on the grid for the the Ducks and whatever it is they plan on doing with Portland State. The Dawg Pound will not disappoint out of the gate, dropping Boise State 34-18. And Wazzu will take the party on the road before narrowly escaping with a 21-20 win over Colorado State that will make the cold sodas taste that much better. Finally, Oregon State is going to show off the best offense still currently committed to the Conference of Champions with a 48-21 win at San Jose State.

As always, if I’m wrong, it’s the kids’ fault. I’ll be seeing you in the parking lot.