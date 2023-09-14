What in tarnation is going on around here? One week after snuggling up to the .500 mark, you dear ol’ Gridiron Grump is enjoying the opening stages of what promises to be a season-long heater after going 11-4 with my high school football prophecies in Week 2.

It’s the same feeling I get after a couple rounds at the roulette wheel; I just know I’ll never lose again. Don’t ask me how that typically turns out.

Anyhow, fair warning to teams around the area; I’m going with my gut from here on out. After all, it is my most prominent feature and I’ve slurped a lot of canned sausages and good old Mountain Dew to get it that way.

If you were foolish enough to think that a win this week might garner your favorite team full support in the weeks to come, well, guess again you dunderheads. That’s right. Just take a look around and you’ll see clearly that the days where a little loyalty could be cashed in as currency have come and gone for good. It’s like trying to put a crumpled dollar bill into a vending machine; You better feel lucky if it takes your money.

Speaking of taking your money, has anyone else noticed that Papa Pete has escalated the Great Pizza Wars? That’s right, The classic Exit 49 pizzeria continued its advance into enemy territory by taking over the old Pizza Hut building on the corner of Washington Way and 15th Avenue in Longview. You can see Bruno’s right down the street, plotting their next move, while Pietro’s (or whatever they’re calling it now) plays mini-golf across town to pass the time, wondering when the Pizza Wars will reach their front door.

How do I know this? Because that’s near one of my favorite alley ways to illegally park the Winnebago when I’m dodging the meter maid. I just hope Papa Pete’s kept the old Street Fighter arcade unit from The Hut (RIP). I’ve spent a lot of borrowed money in that machine over the years.

Speaking of wasting time and money, here we are again. It’s as true as the fact that you are reading what I wrote. But I wouldn’t be leading the league in hate mail if I wasn’t so good at what I do, so you’re welcome. With that being said, all bets are off for the next eight weeks when it comes to my pigskin prophecies. I mean, I’m still going to make prop bets with the rowdy dads behind the chain-link at Kelso JV games, but when it comes to this panel of dial-up Miss Cleo wannabes, I plan on actually winning.

And that means I’ve got some ground to make up. Sitting at 19-11 on the season I’m embarrassed to be tied with my old part-time neighbor, Josh Kirshenbaum. The poor guy used to hear “gunshots” at his apartment on Baltimore St., but that was just my trusty Winnie backfiring across the parking lot. Sorry for startling you, Josh.

Luckily for our feelings we’ve also got incoming TDN prep sports reporter Dan Rosenfield on the board. Admittedly, Danny Boy has never laid eyes on any of these teams and seems to be relying on advice from shady internet chatrooms to plot his course, but whatever. All’s fair in love and war (and Pigskin Prophets!), and I’ve always taken accepted any advantage I can get. That’s how I’ve achieved such lofty status in this world, and also why I’ve got so many burner accounts on Cowlitz News.

When it comes to burners nobody was hotter on last week’s board than Candy and Patrick Durgeloh. The famous photographers on the hill turned in a 13-2 mark to surge back into contention (20-10 overall), while also filling this paper with photos from all four corners of the coverage area.

There’s an odd log jam for third place with the world’s largest fly on the wall, TDN’s resident fitness expert and the assorted Guest pickers all knotted up with overall records of 22-8.

Jordan Nailon (12-3) had the best week of the bunch while also changing the most diapers and stepping on the most Legos as penance for taking paternity leave and never editing my stories to make me sound smarter. Resident sports reporter Anthony Dion went 10-5 last week after foolishly picking against Kelso in its home opener, and Naselle athletic director Marie Green kept up the pace for the guests by picking the Comets (of course) and then (presumably) throwing darts at the wall for the rest.

The top two spots in the race belong to former TDN sports editor Meg Wochnick, and the voice behind the N2 Media broadcasts, Nick Sisson. Both Wochnick, now in a starring role for The Columbian, and Sisson, who harbors hatred for one island in particular like he’s the captain of the S.S. Minnow, managed to match the Durgeloh Photography team last week, leaving them tied for the overall lead at 24-6 overall.

This week, the Pigskin Prophets welcome Marcy Gilchrist to the panel. In her first year as head coach of Woodland volleyball, Gilchrist reported she’s, “always dreamed of the day I’d be considered for this task!”

Now that’s a coach who gets it.

The Picks

My faith in the Hilanders (1-1) for their home opener paid off, but I’m afraid my loyalty runs out this week. With a road game at Tumwater, the task is simply too tall for a team that’s still figuring out how to fit its pieces together. The T-Birds are coming off a big road win at North Kitsap and are nearly unbeatable in the House that Sid Otton built.

Otton’s Flock 40, Golden Domers 24

I’m 0-2 so far this season trying to figure out the baby blue crew and I’d be pulling my hair out if I had any. This week the Monarchs (begrudgingly) get my vote again as they prepare to roll down to Columbia River with some momentum after last week’s shutout win at Astoria.

M&M’s 16, Big River 8

A hot start for the Lumberjacks turned to basalt (“cooled lava”) last week in a drubbing at home against Mercer Island. To make matters worse, rumor in line at Miller’s Market is that RAL’s do-it-all TraMayne Jenkins is likely out for at least several weeks after suffering an injury in the blowout loss. Safe to say this not at all how the Jacks drew the season up.

Fur Traders 24, Nichols Boulevard 8

Here’s the thing, I’m a Beaver believer. I really am. Woodland has gone toe-to-toe with tough opponents in back-to-back weeks, and while there’s been growing pains there’s also been real growth. Sure, a road test at Washougal to open league play is like felling a tree with a lot of bark; it’s tough to get started. But who better to take it on head first than a bunch of Beavers?

Forest City 28, The Doogal 24

There’s no easy way to say this but the Rockets are reeling right now. Two tough beats at home to open the season and the loss of Stephen Ibsen to injury in the backfield means Castle Rock is, well, on the rocks. A road game at Elma is rarely the recipe for getting right, after all, you’re down by two scores as soon as you enter Grays Harbor County.

Blue Birds 20, Rocketeers 18

I’ve never been much for learning, but last week I couldn’t help but notice La Center is pretty darn good. Still, I don’t know what it is about Kalama but I really like the cut of their jib. Of course, Woodland beat the ‘Nooks in Week 1 and the Wildcats took out the Beavers in Week 2, so the math doesn’t really math on this but, news flash: I’ve never been a math guy either.

Fightin’ Fish’ 40, Rowdy Kitties 32

Toledo is 2-0. Toutle Lake is 1-1. And those two records don’t tell you nearly enough about this matchup. The Ducks looks as good as they have in years. But the Riverhawks never give an inch and they don’t seem likely to start this week, and it could be fun to see for Cheese Town fans. Sometimes a great notion means finding a good excuse for a nice drive toward the nearest volcano.

Cheeseheads 66, Angry Birds 6

Ilwaco is on a roll. Sitting at 2-0 and ranked in the Top-10, the Fishermen have outscored their opponents 96-0. Coach Rood says the carriage won’t turn into a pumpkin this week, but I’m afraid a trek to the backside of the harbor is going to smack like a live tuna fin to the face.

Dirty Birds 44, Bait Boys 14

The Mules didn’t get a cakewalk to start their season and with Top-10 ranked PWV coming to Cathlamet this week the outlook isn’t getting brighter in Washington’s smallest county. While Wahkiakum has shown an ability to air it out, missed connections and a long clock will not be their friend against the Titans.

Highway 6 Kids 44, Beasts of Burden 14

I’m old enough to remember when Winlock scheduled an extra game in Week 10 against Chief Leschi in an effort to snap a season-long losing streak. That didn’t work out so well, but the Cards should have a shot this week against the Warriors after resting all of their players for the entire second half in last week’s loss. Fun fact: Both schools are ethically obligated to hate Toledo. Don’t ask me why.

Red Birds 8, Real Warriors 6

After going blow-for-blow with North Douglas last week the Tigers have proven themselves a formidable opponent this season. Even in defeat, Clatskanie put on a show for their home fans, and if iron truly does sharpen iron then it should be razor sharp this week when it’s time to get off the bus at Gaston.

Jungle Cats 50, Skinny Pups 20

The Columbians got off the schneid last week with a big win at Nyssa and that was fantastic. I heard they’re still picking up the pieces from the celebration at El Tap down by the docks. Bad news for Rainier is that Banks is about as good as it gets this season and the good times are less likely to keep rolling than the odds of finding a two-eyed fish in Trojan pond.

FDIC Insured 66, Gang Green 14

Looking for an opportunity to pick against Naselle? You’re gonna have to wait awhile. The Comes have scored 148 points in two weeks and Sound Christian is winless on the season. The only question this week is can the boys in blue and yellow reach 90 points and play even tighter defense while staying healthy.

Shooting Stars 88, Aslan’s Doppelganger 8

What in the world is going on in Pullman? First the Cougs make me look like an idiot (first time for everything) by dumping a ranked Wisconsin team, and now they’re going on the road to play none other than — checks notes — Northern Colorado. The Bears, in case you didn’t know, lost to Incarnate Word by a score of 42-7 last week. Before that it was a 31-11 defeat at the hands of Abilene Christian. If the Cougs don’t win by 70 the Pac-12 may never recover.

The Zoo 84, Cupcakes 0

So the Seahawks are coming off a lackluster loss and then went out and signed a 41-year old offensive lineman. That kind of slumming is what I call a good time! Now, I’m not saying that running out retreads and bargain basement replacements is the recipe for success. I’m just saying it’s the only way I know how to get by. I may be a loser, but at least I’ll company.

Motor City 20, Sea Chickens 14